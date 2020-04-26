Moliki Matavao Drops His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

For the second year in a row, the University of Georgia finds itself in pursuit of an extremely talented tight end from the state of Nevada. In the 2020 class it was, now UGA signee, Darnell Washington. In 2021 it is Moliki Matavao. Today, Matavao has dropped his top 6 school and Georgia has made the cut.

At 6'6" 240 pounds, Matavao has impressive measurables and a skillset to match. A talented basketball player, as well as football, Matavao shows the athleticism and versatility that Coach Todd Hartley has been known to recruit. Hartley was able to go into the Silver State last year and sell Washington on committing to the 'G'. It appears that he is tracking the same path towards a close relationship with Matavao as well.

In a recent interview with the Bulldog Maven on SI.com, Matavao said of Hartley, "we talk on the phone two times per week and we text three or four times throughout the week. Also, during basketball season he came out to probably five or six practices and, or games and showed some love I guess you would say." Matavao describes his relationship with Hartley as one of the closest he has in his entire recruitment because Hartley has consistently been there since the beginning.

Matavao is also keen on the direction that Georgia's offense seems to be headed under Todd Monken. When asked about Georgia's recruiting pitch to him of late, Matavao explained, "being a tight end, it's very important to see what offense you'll be getting into and seeing Coach Monken's offense combining with Georgia will be a perfect fit."

Despite Matavao feeling the Dawgs at the moment, this recruitment is far from over. Georgia will have to fight off three west coast school in UCLA, Washington, and Oregon. Penn State and Tennessee join Georgia as the only schools east of the Mississippi river to remain in contention for Matavao.

