BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Moliki Matavao Drops His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

BGilmer18

For the second year in a row, the University of Georgia finds itself in pursuit of an extremely talented tight end from the state of Nevada. In the 2020 class it was, now UGA signee, Darnell Washington. In 2021 it is Moliki Matavao. Today, Matavao has dropped his top 6 school and Georgia has made the cut.

At 6'6" 240 pounds, Matavao has impressive measurables and a skillset to match. A talented basketball player, as well as football, Matavao shows the athleticism and versatility that Coach Todd Hartley has been known to recruit. Hartley was able to go into the Silver State last year and sell Washington on committing to the 'G'. It appears that he is tracking the same path towards a close relationship with Matavao as well.

In a recent interview with the Bulldog Maven on SI.com, Matavao said of Hartley, "we talk on the phone two times per week and we text three or four times throughout the week. Also, during basketball season he came out to probably five or six practices and, or games and showed some love I guess you would say." Matavao describes his relationship with Hartley as one of the closest he has in his entire recruitment because Hartley has consistently been there since the beginning. 

Matavao is also keen on the direction that Georgia's offense seems to be headed under Todd Monken. When asked about Georgia's recruiting pitch to him of late, Matavao explained, "being a tight end, it's very important to see what offense you'll be getting into and seeing Coach Monken's offense combining with Georgia will be a perfect fit."

Despite Matavao feeling the Dawgs at the moment, this recruitment is far from over. Georgia will have to fight off three west coast school in UCLA, Washington, and Oregon. Penn State and Tennessee join Georgia as the only schools east of the Mississippi river to remain in contention for Matavao. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Great news to see the Bulldogs in it for another big time TE target. With Georgia adding two TEs to the NFL yesterday, that could make it an easier selling point going forward.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

Former Georgia Bulldog DL, Tyler Clark signed by the Cincinnati Bengals

Former Georgia Bulldog DL, Tyler Clark has been selected by the _ with the _ pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brent Wilson

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Former Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Chris Allen

by

Bostonfan1967

Lawrence Cager to Sign with New York Jets

In just one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Lawrence Cager made an impact. Now, he's off to the NFL as the New York Jets have signed him.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Brian Herrien signs with the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Bulldog RB, Brian Herrien as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. .

Brent Wilson

Eli Wolf signed by the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Georgia Football TE, Eli Wolf.

Brent Wilson

Rodrigo Blankenship Signed by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football place kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL Draft.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football Safety J.R. Reed Signed By Jacksonville Jaguars

A tremendous leader and a very productive safety for the Georgia Bulldogs, J.R. has been signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

BGilmer18

Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant

Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant at the 255th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Brooks Austin