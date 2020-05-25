Moliki Matavao Drops Top-4 and Sets Commitment Date

For the second year in a row, the University of Georgia finds itself in pursuit of an extremely talented tight end from the state of Nevada. In the 2020 class it was, now UGA signee, Darnell Washington. In 2021 it is Moliki Matavao. Today, Matavao has narrowed his list to a top 4 school and Georgia has made the cut.

At 6'6" 240 pounds, Matavao has impressive measurables and a skillset to match. A talented basketball player, as well as football, Matavao shows the athleticism and versatility that Coach Todd Hartley has been known to recruit. Hartley was able to go into the Silver State last year and sell Washington on committing to the 'G'. It appears that he is tracking the same path towards a close relationship with Matavao as well.

Despite Matavao feeling the Dawgs at the moment, this recruitment is far from over. Georgia will have to fight off Penn State, Oregon and UCLA on May 27th.

In a recent interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Matavao described his relationship with Georgia's Todd Hartley. "We talk on the phone two times per week and we text three or four times throughout the week. Also, during basketball season he came out to probably five or six practices and, or games and showed some love I guess you would say."

Matavao describes his relationship with Hartley as one of the closest he has in his entire recruitment because Hartley has consistently been there since the beginning.

Georgia will only be taking one tight end in the 2021 class, and it's most likely going to be between Matavao and Brock Powers.

