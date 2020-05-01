It goes without saying that the No. 3 ranked QB overall in the class of 2022 according to 247sports.com, Myles "MJ" Morris is extremely talented. He's 6'2, 180 pounds, and has what we in the scouting world call "easy juice."

One simple flick of the wrist and the ball is suddenly 50 yards downfield.

Morris attends Carrollton High School, a now 6A school in one of the toughest Regions in the state of Georgia. He and his head coach, Sean Calhoun sat down with Dawgs Daily to talk about his recruitment process and walk us through some of his best plays from the 2019 season.

Full interview along with Film Breakdown with Myles and Coach Calhoun:

Since Myles is in the 2022 class, coaches across the country interested in recruiting him have to either wait on the player to initiate the conversation or go through their high school coach. Coach Calhoun says he's been receiving phone calls about Morris for quite a while now:

"It's been busy (his phone) since Myles was in the 9th grade. It's been an honor to be apart of. A kid of Myles, athletic ability but also him off the field, when you combine that it doesn't come around too often. These coaches call me, and I relay it to Myles and have him reach out to those coaches. It's been really awesome because I don't know if I'll ever be able to experience anything like this again." - Coach Calhoun

Since taking over as the offensive coordinator at Georgia, Todd Monken has been doing the majority of the recruiting of Morris, and they talk on a weekly basis:

"It's been great. We stay in contact at least once a week on either Facetime or Zoom. We've been talking about football and life. We've been building a really great relationship." - Morris on he and Todd Monken's relationship

Morris isn't the only Georgia target on the Carrolton roster, hs Chaz Chambliss, who recently said in an interview with Dawgs Daily's Blayne Gilmer said that no one is recruiting him harder than Georgia, is one of the best players in the Peach State in the 2021 class. As for whether or not they exchange notes on schools, Morris says Chambliss keeps to himself on those types of things.

"Me and Chaz have been close since we were like five years old. But Chaz doesn't really talk about it much, he stays pretty quiet about it. He does mention Georgia every now and then, but we pretty much talk about friends stuff."

As Coach Calhoun says, Chaz isn't much of a talker but "his actions speak very loudly."

As for a timetable of when Morris will ultimately make his college decision, it's still early for the rising Junior, but he isn't going to wait too long to decide:

"I don't want to take too long because I know quarterbacks usually make those decisions earlier than most positions, but I don't have any timetable right now but I don't want to take too long."

He did also mention that wherever he goes, he does intend to be an early enrollee and get onto campus as soon as possible.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.