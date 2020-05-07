Nicco Marchiol is a member of what seems to be a dying breed, the left-handed quarterback. In fact, before Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft, the last draft that had a southpaw selected was in 2010 when the Broncos drafted Tim Tebow in the first round.

However, it's not just being left-handed that makes the Arizona native Marchiol a unique prospect. Marchiol possesses abilities to deliver the football down the field with impeccable anticipation and accuracy that have major college programs intensely recruiting the 4-Star gunslinger, including the Georgia Bulldogs.

In a recent interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Marchiol highlighted how, despite him and his family not having left the house for around 5 weeks, his recruitment has, "picked up a lot." Marchiol noted that he has, "been able to build and grow relationships with a lot of coaches at great programs through talking to them on the phone on a weekly basis."

Marchiol's familiarity with Georgia extends back to last summer as the new Hamilton High starting quarterback took a trip to Athens for camp. "My dad and I went down early last summer and I camped one day. I got to meet Coach Smart and the staff and everyone was very welcoming to my dad and me, and I really enjoyed the experience" said Marchiol. Georgia offered Marchiol on June 3, 2019.

Obviously, since that point in time, Georgia has made a change at offensive coordinator but Marchiol indicated that did not have a major impact on his thinking about Georgia. "I've talked to Coach Monken and he seems like a great coach. My thoughts toward Georgia and their football program have not changed at all. I'm very interested in them and what they have to offer every football player. It's really above everyone else I feel like" shared Marchiol.

The interest in Georgia for Nicco and his family is high enough that they are definitely planning on making the trek out to the Classic City once again when on-campus recruiting restrictions are lifted. That visit, and any subsequent visits to Athens, will be important for Marchiol are he places the highest priority in his recruitment on the bond and relationship that he ultimately will have to build with a coaching staff before making his decision. Marchiol did acknowledge that he has, "a really good connection and has a had a lot of communication with," Mississippi State and Michigan. Michigan has been after Marchiol for a while and Mike Leach had started building a rapport with Marchiol while he was at Washington State before heading to Starkville.

Marchiol is listed as a 'Pro-Style' quarterback but displays more than enough athleticism and awareness to hurt opposing defenses with his legs. The arm strength that you want out of a major D1 quarterback is there as he is capable of sticking his back foot in the ground and delivering strikes down the field into tight windows. But, as noted before, the most impressive traits that Marchiol possesses is his ability to read defenses and anticipate receivers coming open at such a young age and then being able to put the ball where he needs to.

Georgia football looks to be in the thick of this recruitment that is already hotter than the Arizona sun and only figures to get more contentious before things begin to narrow down.

