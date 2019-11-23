Noah Sewell Commits to the Oregon Ducks over Alabama and Georgia

Noah Sewell has been on the Georgia Bulldogs radar for a long time, and his recruiting timeline has gone rather quiet during his state playoff run in the Utah playoffs.

As he announced that he'd be playing at for the Oregon Ducks over Alabama and the Bulldogs, Noah Sewell's father was seen in the background saying "Coming home!"

Obviously alluding to Noah joining his brother with the Ducks.

Sewell is one of the most intriguing players in the 2020 class. At 6'2 250 pounds, he has the ability to play anywhere in the box and has shown the athleticism to be a force in space at the next level.

With just sixteen commits in the 2020 class and yet another five star heading elsewhere, exactly what's left for Kirby Smart and his staff? Zach Evans is yet to commit but comes with questions marks on this staff.

The #2 player in the country, Jordan Burch has set a commitment date for next month, but most believe he's destined to be a Clemson Tiger. Kelee Ringo has long been rumored to be linked to the Bulldogs, but does Sewell's commitment sway him to Mario Cristobal's team up in Eugene?

Kirby's already lost out on in-state freak, Arik Gilbert to LSU even though they are going to continue to pursue him till he sets foot onto campus in Baton Rouge. Georgia's also trailing in the race for TE Theo Johnson out of Canada who is most likely down to Penn State and Iowa.

Certainly Smart and staff have locked up one of the best offensive line classes the recruiting systems have ever seen, but the skill players leave room for improvement.

So where will Kirby look to fill out the remainder of the 2020 class that with just 16 commits still sits at the 6th ranking according to 247sports.com?