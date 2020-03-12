BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Amarius Mims: Nobody Is Recruiting The 5 Star Like Georgia

Blayne Gilmer

A month ago, Bulldog Maven on SI.com was able to do an in-depth interview with 5-Star offensive tackle out of Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia, Amarius Mims and his Head Coach Von Lassiter. During that interview, Mims was fresh off releasing his Top 12 schools and at the time indicated that a commitment was not imminent. 

Earlier today, Coach Lassiter gave an update on the recruitment of his blue-chip tackle prospect.

Lassiter indicated that since the end of the February dead period, he, his staff, and Amarius have been, "dealing with a lot of calling. People wanting us to bring him on campus and then he's made some trips on his own." Mims in fact just visited Florida with a member of the Bleckley County coaching staff, and also went on a trip to Auburn for a basketball game on his own. 

Of course, now with on and off-campus recruiting having been shut down in the SEC, due to concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and with potential for more limitations on interactions soon, these will probably be Mims's last visits anywhere until at least March 30th per Commissioner Sankey's latest policy. 

According to his coach, Mims had planned to take official visits to Oregon and Southern California this spring. However, as mentioned before, coronavirus concerns could push those visits back. The hope of the 5-star tackle was to take those two officials out west this spring and then decide on the three he is going to take in the fall. 

With travel restrictions, campus closings, and things of that nature, all plans are fluid at this point.

0548ABC0-8BA3-4558-8CBE-C0BD7567E682
OL, Amarius Mims

Lassiter stated that "He (Amarius) had mentioned the idea of committing before the season, but with all this going on and how it would impact visits and things like that, I just don't see that being a possibility, but we'll see." 

When asked how Amarius is handling the increased volume of communication now that the dead period is over, Lassiter responded, "It's starting to become a little bit too much for him at times. It's just constant at night. Calls, text messages. Can you do this? If they can't get him, they call me. That's kind of wearing on him a little bit."

Lassiter also shared, "As far as individual schools and his recruitment goes, nobody is recruiting him like Georgia is right now! And they should. I mean he's a home state guy. Coach Luke works around the clock recruiting and he spends a lot of time on Amarius."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Cancels All Remaining Spring and Winter Championship due to COVID-19

The NCAA has made an announcement, cancelling all spring and winter championships for the 2020 cycle. What it means for the University of Georgia.

Brooks Austin

University of Georgia Cancels School For Two Weeks due to Coronavirus

The University of Georgia has delayed the return of on-campus student activities for two weeks due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Brooks Austin

SEC Cancels Conference Tournament due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

The SEC has announced that they will cancel the remainder of the conference tournament due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Brooks Austin

Latest: COVID-19 Coronavirus Impact on Spring Sports at Georgia

The Sports world has already been drastically impacted by the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. Here's the latest update we have on the impact on Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: A True Indicator of Success in 2020

Heisman talk is floating around for the transfer quarterback, Jamie Newman. But, true success for Georgia will be indicated by another position altogether.

Blayne Gilmer

by

mrcarsonsr

NCAA Puts Policy in Place for March Madness due to Coronavirus, COVID-19

The NCAA has officially announced that only personnel essential to the games and limited family members will be able to attend NCAA Tournament games.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Basketball: SEC Tournament up Next, Path to NIT is clear

Georgia begins SEC Tournament play on Today at 7 PM against Ole Miss. We preview at what's set for the SEC tournament and look ahead at the NIT.

Brent Wilson

David Pollack Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia football great, David Pollack has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was surprised today on ESPN with the announcement.

Brooks Austin

Jordan Hancock Commits To Clemson

In-state 2021 cornerback talent, and Georgia target, Jordan Hancock has committed to play his college football at Clemson over the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Jamie Newman Ranked Third Among Returning QBs

Jamie Newman transferred to Georgia this offseason after spending three years at Wake Forrest. He's was recently ranked third among returning QBs by ESPN.

Brooks Austin