Amarius Mims: Nobody Is Recruiting The 5 Star Like Georgia

A month ago, Bulldog Maven on SI.com was able to do an in-depth interview with 5-Star offensive tackle out of Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia, Amarius Mims and his Head Coach Von Lassiter. During that interview, Mims was fresh off releasing his Top 12 schools and at the time indicated that a commitment was not imminent.

Earlier today, Coach Lassiter gave an update on the recruitment of his blue-chip tackle prospect.

Lassiter indicated that since the end of the February dead period, he, his staff, and Amarius have been, "dealing with a lot of calling. People wanting us to bring him on campus and then he's made some trips on his own." Mims in fact just visited Florida with a member of the Bleckley County coaching staff, and also went on a trip to Auburn for a basketball game on his own.

Of course, now with on and off-campus recruiting having been shut down in the SEC, due to concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and with potential for more limitations on interactions soon, these will probably be Mims's last visits anywhere until at least March 30th per Commissioner Sankey's latest policy.

According to his coach, Mims had planned to take official visits to Oregon and Southern California this spring. However, as mentioned before, coronavirus concerns could push those visits back. The hope of the 5-star tackle was to take those two officials out west this spring and then decide on the three he is going to take in the fall.

With travel restrictions, campus closings, and things of that nature, all plans are fluid at this point.

OL, Amarius Mims

Lassiter stated that "He (Amarius) had mentioned the idea of committing before the season, but with all this going on and how it would impact visits and things like that, I just don't see that being a possibility, but we'll see."

When asked how Amarius is handling the increased volume of communication now that the dead period is over, Lassiter responded, "It's starting to become a little bit too much for him at times. It's just constant at night. Calls, text messages. Can you do this? If they can't get him, they call me. That's kind of wearing on him a little bit."

Lassiter also shared, "As far as individual schools and his recruitment goes, nobody is recruiting him like Georgia is right now! And they should. I mean he's a home state guy. Coach Luke works around the clock recruiting and he spends a lot of time on Amarius."

