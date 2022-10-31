Notes From the Trail: Dell McGee Identifying New RB Targets

As long as Dell McGee is at Georgia, expect the Dawgs to recruit the RB position very well. Earlier this year, McGee had to overcome some adversity after missing out on 5-star RB Justice Haynes, but bounced back with the addition of Roderick Robinson, and another could be on the horizon.

As UGA has a lot of momentum brewing on the trail, Coach McGee is finding new potential contributors for the future.

2023

Jeremiah Cobb - Montgomery Catholic (Al.)

If you have been following along, Cobb, an Auburn commit, is a name that has been on UGAs radar since the beginning of the year. As Auburn recently decided to fire Bryan Harsin, Cobb's recruitment is going to get very interesting.

McGee got eyes on Cobb this past Friday as he battled with another highly touted RB prospect in J'Marion Burnette, someone we will mention later. Cobb has rushed for back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons at a powerhouse program in Alabama.

According to people close to the Auburn program, they are confident with keeping Cobb in the class. However, as we said, the uncertainty at Auburn makes this one interesting. UGA believes Cobb can complement Roderick Robinson extremely well, and if they push, they could flip yet another blue-chip RB prospect in the 2023 class.

It's worth noting, UGA is still pushing hard to flip Justice Haynes from Alabama, who obviously remains the top target for UGA at that position.

2024

J'Marion Burnette - Andalusia (Al.)

As I mentioned earlier, Dell McGee was in person to watch both Jeremiah Cobb and J'Marion Burnette put on a clinic on Friday. Both were so impressive that they came out of that game with offers.

Schematically, Burnette fits the mold for what UGA is looking for. He stands at around 6'1 2q0, similar in frame to Kendall Milton, Branson Robinson, and Roderick Robinson. Burnette also has another year of maturing and growing in front of him before he enters the college level. This season, he has rushed for over 1000 yards on the year. In 2021, he almost hit the 2300-yard mark.

Burnette's recruitment is still taking shape, but like Cobb, Auburn may end up being the biggest competitor for the Dawgs.

2025

Justin Baker - Buford (Ga.)

UGA fans have gotten used to hearing about a certain Buford RB for a while in Justice Haynes, and it looks like the Dawgs are looking to pick up their pursuit of another prospect in their backfield. That prospect is Sophomore RB Justin Baker.

Baker has played in a backup role for the last two seasons at Buford, but being able to sit and learn behind Justice Haynes will do wonders for his development. Baker also stands at around 6'0 200 pounds and is a physical downhill runner. I expect him to continue to get bigger and grow into a force when all is said and done.

Arkansas, Penn State, and USC are some of the other offers he holds.