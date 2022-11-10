Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" in Ryan Puglisi

"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit.

Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018. In his career, he tallied 131 total tackles, 8 of those came against Georgia back in 2018.

Nowadays, Addo is using his experience to help make people better, Ryan Puglisi included.

Physically, UGA fans are well aware of the kind of football player they are getting. Puglisi is ranked as a 4-star according to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings and has a hefty offer list. A lot of schools that got a chance to see him throw in person sent him an offer, UGA and Alabama among the most noteworthy of the bunch.

Still, some fans might be asking, how does he separate himself? How was he different than other 2024 QBs on the board, especially those that are more highly rated and recruited?

Addo offers some insight.

"Off the field, Ryan is one of the most humble and nicest kids I’ve come across. He’s always willing to work hard and do the extra work that no one else is willing to do to be better at whatever the task at hand is."

Everything we've heard on our end does nothing but reiterate that. In fact, Puglisi spoke in depth with our own Brooks Austin, saying he's going to come in with a chip on his shoulder and give it his best.

As is a concern with many young athletes of his caliber, how does this high level of attention impact him from the neck up? We have seen numerous high-caliber prospects underperform when they hit the collegiate level because of the pressure, but I have a feeling we aren't going to see that happen with Puglisi.

"I’ve seen him handle all the attention of his recruitment like a professional would. He’s way beyond his years mentally. It’s easier for someone his age to act a certain way because of who he’s in contact with, but he’s mature and aware that route wouldn’t be in his best interests in the long run of life as a whole." - Addo on how Puglisi handles the recent attention

Addo would go on to praise the UGA coaching staff for their ability to see beyond the hype of other prospects and notice the way Ryan Puglisi handles himself, saying "it's why UGA is a top-tier program."

Being a QB in the SEC is an extreme challenge. Puglisi is gifted enough as an athlete to play in this conference, but it's how he handles himself as a leader and competitor that pushes him to another level.

His character, passion, and overall drive to success make a direct impact on those around him, which is why he is a perfect prospect for UGA to build around in the 2024 class, regardless of rankings.