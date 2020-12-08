SI.com
Nyland Green Commits To Georgia

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia has secured a highly coveted verbal commitment from in-state SI All-America cornerback Nyland Green. The Covington, Ga., native and standout at Newton High School chose the Dawgs over a plethora of major programs but most notably Tennessee and Clemson.

With early national signing day just around the corner, it was paramount for the Georgia staff to hit on the remainder of their targets. With Green now in the fold, they are on the right track. On top of being a Peach State product, Green has been a high priority for Georgia for well over a year and he’s going to add much-needed depth in the secondary. 

Defensive back is a vital position in the class of 2021 for the Dawgs with talented seniors DJ Daniel and Richard LeCounte graduating along with Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell both eligible and likely to have the opportunity to move on to the NFL. Green now joins DeJahn Warren, David Daniel, Javon Ballard and Kamari Lassiter in the class that will be charged with replenishing the expected exodus of talent in the back end of head coach Kirby Smart’s defense.

Green is an interesting player from a size and skillset standpoint. He's nearing 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and has elite top-end speed paired with the best ball skills of any defensive back in the class of 2021. He's a bit of a tweener in the sense that he's big enough to play safety but moves well enough to remain at corner. 

He prefers to be a corner. His favorite thing to do is walk down in the face of a wide receiver and play man-to-man defense, and he's great at it. He's also incredibly special at the safety position. It allows him to fully display his ball skills and ability to flip his hips and pursue the ball. 

Whatever Georgia asks him to do, wherever Georgia asks him to play, Green is going to be a special player. He will begin his career at corner with the Dawgs. 

