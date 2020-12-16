Nyland Green Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Nyland Green committed to the University of Georgia on Dec. 8, 2020, and on early national signing day, Green has signed his letter of intent.

Georgia has a history of elite defensive backs, but they've never recruited the position at this high of a rate since Kirby Smart arrived as head coach. The next in line is 2021 defensive back Nyland Green. Green is a 6-foot-3, long-armed athlete that has played both ways for the majority of his career.

He committed to Georgia on Dec. 8, and Wednesday he signed his letter of intent. Here's what SI All-American thinks of Nyland Green:

Prospect: Nyland Green

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2.5, 190 pounds

School: Covington (Ga.) Newton

Frame: Long and athletic with plus size for a corner. Will be able to hold 15-20 pounds easily upon arrival at a Power-5 program.



Athleticism: What doesn’t he do for Newton High School? He’s the best receiver on the field, the best corner, the best safety, and is somehow still quick and explosive considering his length. Great ball skills as well. All translating well into college.

Instincts: Redirects exceptionally well and clearly shows the ability to be multi-dimensional in terms of position, indicating the football knowledge is supreme. Looks best as a center-field safety, but is determined to play corner. Both at big-time Power-5 caliber.

Polish: Backpedal looks effortless, but prefers to jam and hold players at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening, but the foot speed is there to remain at cornerback if he so chooses.

Bottom Line: At last glance, a trip to Newton High School for a morning workout this spring showed two players that were 100 percent about their business and Green was the leader. He’s a no-nonsense type player with a glowing personality who can impact a secondary sooner rather than later, at cornerback, safety, or a combination of the two.

Player Comparison - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

