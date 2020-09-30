Pearce Spurlin III on Why He Chose Georgia, and Who He's After in 2023

Pearce Spurlin is the future. Plain and simple. He's 6'6, 214 pounds as a sophomore in high school and is as fluid as they come at the tight end position. And he's the mold of what Georgia is planning to do moving forward at the position.

Spurlin committed to Georgia on Wednesday and we caught up with the youngster to get his perspective on why he chose the Dawgs, who he might be after next, and the relationship he's built with the coaching staff.

Spurlin, now at South Walton High School down in Santa Rosa, Florida, grew up in Georgia and originally attended Walton High School in Marietta. He and his family are actually close with for Walton Raider turned Bulldog, Dominick Blaylock.

That's not where the connection to Georgia stops, however. The overwhelming majority of Spurlin's family attended Georgia. He's been a Dawg fan since he was in diapers.

"Georgia has always been my dream school and I’ve been up there a couple times and environment and campus is just unmatched to any other school. And it is the best decision for me and my family. And I want to change what the tide end position means at Georgia."

Spurlin is the mold of what Georgia wants moving forward at tight end, and the position is being shaped and molded by Todd Hartley at Georgia. And in the last several recruiting cycles, and the future cycles, he hasn't really missed yet. Darnell Washington in 2020, Brock Bowers in 2021, and now Spurlin in 2023. He's identified his top-target, and he's landed them. As for how, well Spurlin says he's personable.

"Coach Hartley UGA very personable. A lot of the time we don’t even talk about football we talk about my life and what’s going on how my families doing and stuff like that. he wants to get to know me and my family better and that’s very important. He takes me as a person first and football player second that means a lot."

Spurlin is just the second commit in 2023 for Georgia, and now he and Treyaun Webb will focus their attention on the remaining top targets. This very well could be the next big class for Georgia.

"Now that I’m committed I’m really excited to get to recruit players in my class all over the country like Dylan longeran, LT Overton, Justice Haynes, Bradyn Joiner, Michael Daughtery, Justin Benton Peter Woods, Cayden Lee, and other players. I’m so happy I’m committed, Go Dawgs!"

