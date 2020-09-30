SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Pearce Spurlin III Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Upon seeing some footage on my social media of Pearce Spurlin, I received a text message from a fellow scout in the industry that simply said, "You heard it here first, that's a five-star in the future." 

Now, we don't do the stars thing at SI All-American, but this is an SI-99 player in the future right here. There's little to no doubt. He's 6'6", 215 pounds with a wingspan nearing 82". And typically when you see stretched out youngin's like Spurlin, you expect to see a bit of laboring in terms of body movements because they haven't caught up with their body just yet. 

That's not the case with Spurlin. He moves like a dynamic athlete already. There's going to be a natural progression over time as he continues to grow, but he's going to be the modern hybrid tight end with the skills of a wideout. He's exactly the type of football player Georgia wants at the tight end position in the future. 

And today, Spurlin has committed to the University of Georgia. Not only does Georgia get a dynamic athlete, but he was also far and away the priority at the position in 2023, and quite frankly it wasn't really close. It may be early in the 2023 cycle, but you're just not going to find much better with a higher ceiling than Spurlin. 

He's bled Red & Black from a very early point in his life, Spurlin grew up a Georgia fan: 

That was huge. My whole family went to Georiga. My parents, my aunts and uncles they all went to Georgia. And I grew up going to Georgia games, so to get an offer from the hometown school was awesome." - Spurlin upon receiving the offer

A lot of people when they hear a 16-year old sophomore committing to a school, they will approach it with a bit of skepticism considering there's quite a while before signing day, but this is as close to a done deal as you can find. Knowing Pearce the way I do, this is something he's always wanted. 

I first saw Spurlin this spring training over with former UGA Standout, Terrence Edwards. He's the type of athlete that makes this whole scouting thing simple. It takes about two minutes to understand the potential this young man has. And he fits the mold at Georgia. If you can't tell, there's an evolution happening in front of your eyes at Tight End. 

  • 2021 - Brock Bowers, 6'3/225: Bowers is a stretched out running back playing the tight end position. He's that dynamic with the ball in his hands, and he's a matchup nightmare in the SLOT. 
  • 2022 - Jake Johnson (Top Target), 6'5/220: Long, lengthy athlete that is a smooth strider. 
  • 2023 - Pearce Spurlin III, 6'6/214: He might as well be Jake Johnson's younger brother. They look like clones of each other physically and both move extremely well at their size. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Auburn Film Study, How To Stop Malzahn

We dive into the film from last year against Auburn and breakdown exactly how Georgia went about stopping the Tigers and what it will take this year.

Brooks Austin

Know your enemy: Georgia vs. Auburn

Georgia football meets bitter rival Auburn this Saturday in a top 10 matchup. The Bulldogs have won 13 of the last 16 meetings.

Kyle Funderburk

Opinion: Georgia Pulled Mathis A Bit Early

D'Wan Mathis was pulled at the start of the second quarter on Saturday versus the Arkansas Razorbacks, and in my opinion, they pulled him a bit early.

Brooks Austin

by

MikeMachine1

Nolan Smith Asks To Get Reps On Scout Team

Nolan Smith was once the nation's top-ranked player. Now, he's amongst a group of extremely talented players in the outside linebackers room at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Everything from Smart's Tuesday Presser Ahead of Auburn

Kirby Smart updated JT Daniel's health entering the matchup against Auburn on Saturday, the interior offensive line, struggles offensively as a whole, and more.

Brooks Austin

Live Updates: Georgia vs Arkansas

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs open up the 2020 season on the road against Arkansas. Tune in as we give you the live updates from the game.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Players to Know for Auburn

Auburn lost a lot from last year's team but headed into the matchup against Georgia on Saturday night, there are several players to watch.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Film Study - What Went Right, What Went Wrong on Offense

Georgia's offense stumbled out of the blocks on Saturday against Arkansas. Today, we take a deeper look at what went right and what went wrong.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Auburn series history

Georgia football vs. Auburn is the oldest rivalry in the SEC dating back to 1892. It's also one of the closest in the nation with the Bulldogs leading by just four games.

Kyle Funderburk

Auburn Wasting No Time Giving Georgia Bulletin Board Material

Some of Auburn's players didn't even wait until Monday to give Georgia the bulletin board material. Several players have already began the trash talk.

Brooks Austin

by

Chris Allen