Upon seeing some footage on my social media of Pearce Spurlin, I received a text message from a fellow scout in the industry that simply said, "You heard it here first, that's a five-star in the future."

Now, we don't do the stars thing at SI All-American, but this is an SI-99 player in the future right here. There's little to no doubt. He's 6'6", 215 pounds with a wingspan nearing 82". And typically when you see stretched out youngin's like Spurlin, you expect to see a bit of laboring in terms of body movements because they haven't caught up with their body just yet.

That's not the case with Spurlin. He moves like a dynamic athlete already. There's going to be a natural progression over time as he continues to grow, but he's going to be the modern hybrid tight end with the skills of a wideout. He's exactly the type of football player Georgia wants at the tight end position in the future.

And today, Spurlin has committed to the University of Georgia. Not only does Georgia get a dynamic athlete, but he was also far and away the priority at the position in 2023, and quite frankly it wasn't really close. It may be early in the 2023 cycle, but you're just not going to find much better with a higher ceiling than Spurlin.

He's bled Red & Black from a very early point in his life, Spurlin grew up a Georgia fan:

That was huge. My whole family went to Georiga. My parents, my aunts and uncles they all went to Georgia. And I grew up going to Georgia games, so to get an offer from the hometown school was awesome." - Spurlin upon receiving the offer

A lot of people when they hear a 16-year old sophomore committing to a school, they will approach it with a bit of skepticism considering there's quite a while before signing day, but this is as close to a done deal as you can find. Knowing Pearce the way I do, this is something he's always wanted.

I first saw Spurlin this spring training over with former UGA Standout, Terrence Edwards. He's the type of athlete that makes this whole scouting thing simple. It takes about two minutes to understand the potential this young man has. And he fits the mold at Georgia. If you can't tell, there's an evolution happening in front of your eyes at Tight End.

2021 - Brock Bowers, 6'3/225: Bowers is a stretched out running back playing the tight end position. He's that dynamic with the ball in his hands, and he's a matchup nightmare in the SLOT.

- Brock Bowers, 6'3/225: Bowers is a stretched out running back playing the tight end position. He's that dynamic with the ball in his hands, and he's a matchup nightmare in the SLOT. 2022 - Jake Johnson (Top Target), 6'5/220: Long, lengthy athlete that is a smooth strider.

- Jake Johnson (Top Target), 6'5/220: Long, lengthy athlete that is a smooth strider. 2023 - Pearce Spurlin III, 6'6/214: He might as well be Jake Johnson's younger brother. They look like clones of each other physically and both move extremely well at their size.

