2020 Georgia Recruiting: Projecting how the Bulldogs Finish The Class

Early signing day is just ten days away, and Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just 15 commits in the 2020 recruiting cycle. With the loss of offensive line coach and recruiting guru, Sam Pittman yesterday there is even uncertainty surrounding the current commits.

We take a look at exactly how Kirby Smart and staff will most likely round out the class:

Current Commits:

(OLB) Mekhail Sherman - 18th ranked player overall, no worries about a de-commitment or wavering here. Sherman's mother said so on Twitter.

(OT) Broderick Jones - 19th ranked player overall. There have been rumors swirling that Auburn is sneaking in on Jones and that was before Pittman's departure. Jones has been one of the quieter commits in the class.

(OT) Tate Ratledge - 36th ranked player overall. Ratledge put out a concerning tweet yesterday regarding Pittman leaving. Ratledge's family are die-hard Tennessee fans.

(RB) Kendall Milton - 37th ranked player overall. Milton and his family love Georgia, there's no reason for concern here.

(WR) Marcus Rosemy - 40th ranked player overall. Rosemy was quite a get for the Bulldogs, and he's had an incredible year at St. Thomas Aquinas down in Florida. He has exceptional ball skills with a similar frame to that of George Pickens.

(DT) Jalen Carter - 6th ranked defensive tackle in the country. Carter committed back in May of this year and with the departure of Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett, will look to make an impact early at UGA.

(OC) Sedrick Van Pran - 3rd ranked center in the 2020 cycle. Van Pran is in the midst of a state title run for Warren Easton high out in New Orleans. We spoke with him yesterday after the Pittman news and he's waiting to see who they hire.

(CB) Jalen Kimber - 8th ranked corner in 2020. Kimber was one of the first commits in the 2020 cycle. Kimber is a long and fast corner with excellent man to man abilities.

(OT) Chad Lindberg - 17th ranked tackle. There is concern surrounding Lindberg with Pittman taking the Arkansas job. The Texas resident was obviously recruited heavily by Pittman and will continue to be until his name is on the dotted line.

(QB) Carson Beck - 8th ranked pocket passer. I don't think any commit has been to Athens for visits more than Beck this season. The Jacksonville native chose Georgia over Florida and we don't expect that to change.

(DT) Warren Brinson - 24th ranked DT. Even though Brinson has already de-committed from Georgia once only to re-commit a few months later, we haven't heard anything concerning about his future at Georgia.

(DT) Nazir Stackhouse - 26th ranked DT. We've spoken to Stack several times in the past couple of months and he's 100% committed to Georgia. Don't look too far into him taking all of his official visits, that's his right to do so.

(OT) Joshua Braun - 22nd ranked OT. Braun committed to Georgia back in June and is an absolute mauler on the field. He has been in town this season and should remain in the class.

(WR) Justin Robinson - 48th ranked WR. Robinson has been committed to Georgia since March of this year and is expected to remain in the class. He took several visits elsewhere, but we believe that was his way of leaving his options open.

(K) Jared Zirkel - 4th ranked Kicker. Zirkel will have rather large shoes to fill with Rodrigo Blankenship leaving.

Jordan Burch is the nation's highest-rated player left to commit.

Remaining Targets:

We expect Georgia to sign at least 22 guys in the 2020 class, with room to go up to 23. That being said, here are the remaining targets for Georgia:

(DE) Jordan Burch - The 2nd ranked player in the class, Burch is set to make his announcement on December 19th. The Columbia, South Carolina native's recruitment has been as silent as they come. No one can get close to him, but what we do know is proximity to home is the primary point of concern. We believe this battle is between Clemson and Georgia with South Carolina having the season they did, but you can not rule them completely out. Georgia is by no means the favorite here, but they aren't out of it either.

(CB) Kelee Ringo - The #1 Corner in the country (and it's not even close in my opinion.) Ringo hasn't been on campus in a while, but we do believe Georgia leads the way by quite a large margin over Texas.

(TE) Darnell Washington - Washington was in town for both the Notre Dame game and the Texas A & M game. We have been told that Georgia leads currently in the fight for the 6'7 playmaker out of Las Vegas.

(RB) Zach Evans - The nation's top running back, we have to include him on this list, though our sources have told us that Georgia has backed off the Houston product. Evans has delayed his commitment several times and is likely choosing between Alabama and LSU come January 2nd.

(WR) Arian Smith - Smith has shot up over 250 spots on the 247sports.com rankings this season and for good reason. He's one of the fastest players in the class and Smith told The Bulldog Maven that Georgia is "Where they wanna be." headed into early signing period.

(TE) Theo Johnson - Johnson is set to make his commitment today, but he most likely won't be picking UGA. We are lead to believe Penn St leads here, with Iowa coming in second and Georgia on the outside looking in.

(WR) Jermaine Burton - Burton committed to LSU back in April and the rumors have been swirling about a potential flip. We can't yet confirm the flip, but we have good reason to believe it is indeed true.

(S) Eric Reed - Georgia currently leads in the race for the top Safety prospect in Louisiana. It's between LSU and Georgia right now and we expect to be getting news on Reed's commitment sooner rather than later.

(QB) CJ Stroud - The buzz around Stroud has heated up drastically as of late and any potential commitment from him would certainly change the tune from Carson Beck. Stroud is the nation's 2nd ranked pro-style QB and is projected to be a Buckeye in the future, but it's not a done deal just yet.

Kirby Smart is one of the nation's best at flipping current commits. So, there's no need to panic just yet, but the fact of the matter is he and his staff have a lot of work to do in the 2020 class and little time left. The staff will depart across the country this week to run down as much of the top-talent remaining as possible.