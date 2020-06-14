Romello Brinson Commits to Miami Football

Romello Brinson has committed to the University of Miami.

This is a big loss for the Georgia Bulldogs as the highly coveted Miami native brings tremendous speed and athleticism to the table in his 6'2" 180-pound frame. When the Northwestern Bulls step onto the field, Brinson is just one of those undeniable players. The combination of size, precision route running, and elusiveness with the ball in his hands makes it clear as to why this recruitment was, and maybe even will continue to be, so high profile and contested.

In Romello Brinson's junior season at Northwestern he caught 43 passes for 834 yards. That's an average of 19.3 yards per catch, hence the attention he's garnered from Todd Monken and his staff. Georgia is looking to push the ball down the field more under Monken and adding a player like Brinson in year two of the scheme would have certainly helped the cause.

Brinson displays tremendous contact balance and can break tackles in traffic. Kirby Smart loves toughness. Yes, we all know that football in general has become more of a spread out, high flying type of game, but Smart and his staff value tough guys. Even as a prolific receiver, Brinson brings a nice level of physicality to his game. Multiple sources told Dawgs Daily that Romello Brinson was, "the guy." So logic say the Dawgs may not be done pursuing Brinson. Everything will come down to timing and decisions of other prospects now.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.