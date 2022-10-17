Last week, Sacovie White decided enough was enough. Following a visit to Athens, White committed to Georgia. White tells Dawgs Daily that the commitment was something that had been in the back of his head. He also noted that UGAs staff was ecstatic to hear the news.

"They were excited. All of them were. That's why I love Georgia, everybody gets treated the same."

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, White is ranked as the 401st best prospect in the nation. There is reason to believe his ranking is going to continue climbing. Some UGA fans might scoff at his ranking, or at how he is "undersized". But White has received some rave reviews for his athleticism and playmaking ability, which he showcased this past weekend.

UGA had to hold off a late run from Clemson. Back in August, White told Dawgs Daily that FSU was also in the picture. However, it appears too late for everyone else as White is "100% locked in." He doesn't plan on taking any other visits.

As for what's next, White is planning on recruiting some other highly touted prospects to Athens. He mentioned KJ Bolden, Mike Matthews, and Zion Ragins as some guys he is after.

White sent a very clear message to UGA fans on what to expect from their 2024 class, "a natty". With the start UGA is off to in the 2024 class, one would believe it.

Here is what White had to say about UGA back in August: