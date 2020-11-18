SI All-American's No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2021, inside linebacker Smael Mondon has committed to the University of Georgia. He announced his commitment Wednesday morning at Paulding County High School in Paulding County, Georgia.

Already standing 6'3" and weighing 220 pounds as a senior year in high school, the physical similarities between Mondon and former Clemson LB, Isaiah Simmons are there. Simmons measured at 6'4", 238 pounds at the NFL Combine. Simmons also blew people away with his 4.39 forty yard dash. Mondon told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that he'd be in the low 4.5 range if he ran the forty today.

Not only does Mondon display freakish athleticism and playmaking ability on the gridiron, but he's also one of the best triple jumpers in the entire state of Georgia in track and field. Despite obviously possessing the athletic ability and skills to go to camps and combines and impress scouts, coaches, and recruiting gurus, he never has.

Mondon has simply relied on his high school team activities and games and has put together impressive film. He has just worked hard, as opposed to doing a great deal of self-promotion.

As for what went into his decision to commit to Georgia, as he told us in a recent interview, a lot of his comfort with the program comes from the relationship he's built with the defensive coaches on the staff.

"I talk to Coach Schumann and Coach Lanning a lot. Of course, I enjoy it when I get to talk to Coach Smart. They are all just very genuine guys and coaches that are going to keep things real and be honest with you."

There's that word again. Genuine. It's something we hear from recruits time and time again with regards to the Georgia coaching staff. These players feel that with the Georgia program, it's more than just football.

Mondon has relayed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that he will be enrolling early at the University of Georgia and will be competing in spring practice.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.