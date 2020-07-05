Smael Mondon is a different cat, in all the right ways. He's the hardest worker in the room, but unless he's talking about football schematics, fashion, music, or hanging out with friends, you aren't getting much out of him in terms of talking.

Today, he took to social media to narrow his list of schools down to five. Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, and Auburn have made the cut.

He's listed as an outside linebacker on most recruiting sites, but Mondon has the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker, and depending on which school he lands at, that will determine which one he does end up playing.

For example, if he were to end up at Georgia he will likely cross-train at both inside and outside linebacker, Whereas if he were to land at Auburn, he may play more of an outside backer roll.

Another factor that goes into my statement that Smael Mondon is just different in all the right ways, he never attended camps. He simply went to work with his high school coaches and teammates, ran track, and played ball. And there was a reason for that:

"I mean, it's not really like a philosophy. It's just like, I never really felt like going to camps like that because like, it's not really fun to me, and you're going to get the same work at a camp as you can working out. So like, there never was a point."

Georgia has a great chance to land Mondon, though if there was a school that's pushing the Dawgs for that top spot it would have to be Auburn, based on Mondon's relationship with linebackers coach Travis Williams. Williams is one of the best recruiters in the country and has a record of pulling top linebackers out of the state of Georgia. In the 2019 class, it was Owen Pappoe out of Grayson high school.