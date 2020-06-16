LATEST ON TIGHT ENDS

At this point, if you follow Georgia football recruiting even to the very least extent, you know that Brock Bowers is the number one option for the Dawgs at the Tight End position. It seems as if the entire Bulldog community has been on alert for a Bowers commitment for some time now, but there still may be a ways to go in this recruitment.

Sources have told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Oregon, despite gaining a commitment from Moliki Matavao, is pushing hard to create a dynamic tight end tandem and keep Bowers out west. Also, in a recent conversation with Bowers himself, Dawgs Daily was able to confirm that the 4-Star tight end and his family seem intent on visiting Athens again, and a couple of other campuses, before any kind of decision is made. UCLA is also a school that will be pushing hard to try and keep Bowers in his home state of California.

Some interesting developments have taken place recently in the 2021 class when it comes to Georgia and tight ends as well. Dawgs Daily on SI.com was able to confirm that UGA was actively pursuing Landen King before he committed to Auburn yesterday. Also, an offer went out to 2021 TE/WR hybrid River Helms on the 12th of this month. Helms is 6'4" 222 pounds and native of Lester, AL that attends West Limestone High School.

Helms has a similar body type to that of both Landen King and Deion Colzie. Whether it is a big-bodied wide receiver or a very mobile and pass-catching tight end, sources have confirmed that this type of prospect is very much so at the forefront of UGA's collective mind in the 2021 class.

Also, it's worth noting that Iowa native Thomas Fidone has had some social media interaction with a member of Georgia's staff recently. Fidone is 6'5" 225 pounds and was being recruited heavily by Georgia earlier on in this cycle. However, on March 16th, Fidone released a Top 6 of Notre Dame, Iowa, Penn State, Michigan, LSU, and Nebraska, effectively quelling any momentum and relationship with UGA, but also noting that his recruitment was by no means closed.

GAINING MOMENTUM

As we recently wrote, Prince Kollie is a high priority outside linebacker target for UGA and with what Georgia is going to lose on the edges after 2020, I'd expect there to be room for up to two, possibly three, of Kollie, Xavian Sorey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and Smael Mondon in addition to current UGA commit Chaz Chambliss. A lot of this will come down to position versatility as Georgia is going to be in need of depth at inside linebacker going forward as well. Sources have indicated to us that Dumas-Johnson is more keen on UGA than many might have thought and also, the recent high school transfer of Xavian Sorey could help Georgia there as well.

Back to Kollie, he recently got an offer from Alabama, and this recruitment is going to be a battle of perennial college powers. Georgia finds itself having to compete with LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and many more. However, look for Coaches Glenn Schumann and Dan Lanning to pull out all the stops in going after this very athletic and physical linebacker.

