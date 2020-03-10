Thomas Fidone Is Growing Close to Todd Hartley and Georgia

Thomas Fidone has the letters TE beside his name for Tight End. Now, definitely the 6'4 1/2" 220 pounder from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has the build to project as a tight end down the line, but as of now, Fidone plays like a bonafide receiver.

When you watch film of Fidone, you simply see a player that is a natural at running routes, fluidly coming out of breaks, is able to control his body and possesses the ability to make contested catches with strong, sure hands on a regular basis. The size and athleticism of Fidone is definitely a combination that bodes for a bright future.

Nearly every Power 5 school in the country is after Thomas Fidone, and again, it's easy to see why. The hybrid tight end/wide receiver-type player is now a cornerstone of high octane offenses that create matchup problems for defenses. Players like Fidone are crucial to the success of modern offenses and when Thomas gets the ball in his hands there is no hesitation.

The 4-Star is dynamic as a ball carrier and that probably comes from his days as a running back growing up. However, you don't see many 6'4 1/2" running backs around, so Fidone made the natural transition to his hybrid tight end/receiver type roll.

Todd Hartley and the University of Georgia are well aware of the need for players in the mold of Fidone as they went out and got two tremendously talented pass catchers at the tight end position this past offseason in Darnell Washington and Tre McKitty. Being able to bring aboard the 2021 target from Council Bluffs would be a nice addition to slide into the void that McKitty will leave after the 2020 season. Coach Todd Hartley and Georgia are definitely recruiting him as such.

Fidone seemed excited when asked about his relationship with Georgia and his recruitment by Todd Hartley. "Me and Coach Hartley talk all the time. He's been to two of my practices. He and the O-Coordinator (from last season, James Coley) came to one of my games and definitely expressed their interest in me, and I'm very interested in them as well," said Fidone of Hartley and the UGA.

In terms of what Georgia is pitching Fidone, the Iowa native answered, "Just how they are going to use me, my athleticism and how it would fit in their offense. Plus, Coach Hartley and I are building a pretty good, strong relationship and that is something that is very important to me, having a good relationship with my coach before I end up going there. Coach Hartley just talks about how in the new offense they'll be able to split me out, flex me out and use me differently than they would have in the past."

Fidone has not visited Georgia yet. Most of his unofficial visits have been to more local schools within an easy driving distance. Georgia is definitely in the running for one of his official visits. The decision on officials and a narrowing of the field will likely come soon for Thomas as he plans to early enroll at the school he ends up signing with. Also, Fidone would like to be committed and have all of this recruiting stuff put to bed before his senior season starts.

When asked whether or not he'll shut down his recruitment after his commitment, Fidone emphatically answered, "Yeah, once I'm committed, I'm all in! I'm either all in or all out. I'm not going to halfway decide. If I'm going to commit to somewhere, that's where I'm going. I don't like seeing people transfer or de-commit, I hate that stuff! So I'm definitely not doing that."

Georgia is among seven schools that Fidone says are recruiting him the hardest. The other six in this category are Nebraska, Michigan, Iowa, LSU, Penn State, and Notre Dame. Proximity to home will not play a factor in the decision-making process, this recruitment at this point in time is wide open and will come down to who he and his family end up feeling the most comfortable with.

Expect an announcement of a top group from Thomas somewhere around the end of April.

