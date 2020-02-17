Tim Keenan Talks Recruitment and Georgia Football

At 6'2, 340 pounds it's really really hard to miss Tim Keenan in a crowd. Borderline impossible. The 2021 Alabama defensive tackle prospect is being recruited by some of the biggest programs in the country.

Today, at the DexPreps camp in Birmingham, Alabama we caught up with the Georgia target and talked to him about his feelings towards Georgia and what he loves most about the environment in Athens.

We asked him what he thinks about about Georgia defensive line coach, Tray Scott and he said:

"I would probably run through a brick wall for coach Scott. That's the kind of thing he instills in his players."

Keenan has taken visits to Georgia and when asked what he loved most about the environment in the defensive line room, in particular, he said:

"The hunger. Despite all the success they have had they aren't satisfied at all. They want more. Georgia tells you 'When you get up here you got to learn the terminology and really get to it"

(Tim Keenan Highlights)

Now, Alabama and LSU are recruiting Keenan extremely hard, and if he had to name a leader at this point it is most definitely LSU. Keenan says that coach Orgeron has really taken over his recruitment and stays in contact constantly.

However, he did have some promising things to say about where Georgia stands:

"They (UGA) are definitely at the top. Definitely at the top."

It's still extremely early in Keenan's recruitment and seeing as he doesn't want to early enroll in whatever school he attends, I don't see an announcement coming any time soon. It's more than likely that Keenan waits through December of 2020 to see if any coaching changes occur.

