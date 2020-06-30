Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina Football

The number one cornerback in the country has made his college decision. Tony Grimes, native of Virginia Beach, Virginia and standout for Princess Anne High School will be playing his college football in Chapel Hill, North Carolina for UNC.

As is the nature of 5-Star recruitments, Grimes has been pursued heavily by the elite programs in the country for the better part of two years. Georgia and Ohio State each recruited Grimes with great purpose and consistency, but at the end of the day the connection with North Carolina's staff and program was too much for the Dawgs and the Buckeyes to overcome. Mack Brown's resurgent Tar Heel program is recruiting at an incredibly high level and it's due in part to assists he has in place like Dre Bly.

Dre Bly is from the same 757 area code that Grimes hails from and throw in the fact that he's a former multi-time Pro Bowl corner that used the platform of North Carolina to propel him to a fabulous NFL career, and you have quite the sales pitch. Grimes and his family, especially his Father, have felt strong about North Carolina and the fellow Virginia native Bly for quite some time.

At one point Georgia seemed to be the favorite here. Grimes had told Dawgs Daily in an interview back in February that he was intrigued by playing across from a corner the likes of 2020 signee Kelee Ringo and he had a strong connection with the coaching staff. Also, Grimes and his Father were very impressed with Athens, the campus and the facilities, after a visit earlier this year.

As we at Dawgs Daily have stated before, Georgia is recruiting from a position of strength. The Dawgs have great depth and have both the scheme and the track record that allow them to take chances and go all in on big time guys like Grimes. However, you can't afford too many misses in one year. Barrett Carter, Tony Grimes, Mario Williams and Romello Brinson are all recruits that Georgia was heavily invested in and have missed on in this cycle. Expect Georgia to finish strong in 2021, but definitely a frustrating run for the Dawgs in recruiting throughout his unprecedented cycle.

Cornerbacks that Georgia will hone in on in light of this decision by Grimes consist of Nyland Green, Isaiah Johnson, Javon Bullard, De'Jahn Warren, MJ Daniels, Damarius McGhee, and Damond Harmond. With Eric Stokes, D.J. Daniel, and Tyson Campbell all being likely to move on from the program at the end of the 2020 season, it's important that the Dawgs bring in multiple quality corners in the 2021 class.

