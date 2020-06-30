DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina Football

BGilmer18

The number one cornerback in the country has made his college decision. Tony Grimes, native of Virginia Beach, Virginia and standout for Princess Anne High School will be playing his college football in Chapel Hill, North Carolina for UNC.

As is the nature of 5-Star recruitments, Grimes has been pursued heavily by the elite programs in the country for the better part of two years. Georgia and Ohio State each recruited Grimes with great purpose and consistency, but at the end of the day the connection with North Carolina's staff and program was too much for the Dawgs and the Buckeyes to overcome. Mack Brown's resurgent Tar Heel program is recruiting at an incredibly high level and it's due in part to assists he has in place like Dre Bly.

Dre Bly is from the same 757 area code that Grimes hails from and throw in the fact that he's a former multi-time Pro Bowl corner that used the platform of North Carolina to propel him to a fabulous NFL career, and you have quite the sales pitch. Grimes and his family, especially his Father, have felt strong about North Carolina and the fellow Virginia native Bly for quite some time.

At one point Georgia seemed to be the favorite here. Grimes had told Dawgs Daily in an interview back in February that he was intrigued by playing across from a corner the likes of 2020 signee Kelee Ringo and he had a strong connection with the coaching staff. Also, Grimes and his Father were very impressed with Athens, the campus and the facilities, after a visit earlier this year.

As we at Dawgs Daily have stated before, Georgia is recruiting from a position of strength. The Dawgs have great depth and have both the scheme and the track record that allow them to take chances and go all in on big time guys like Grimes. However, you can't afford too many misses in one year. Barrett Carter, Tony Grimes, Mario Williams and Romello Brinson are all recruits that Georgia was heavily invested in and have missed on in this cycle. Expect Georgia to finish strong in 2021, but definitely a frustrating run for the Dawgs in recruiting throughout his unprecedented cycle.

Cornerbacks that Georgia will hone in on in light of this decision by Grimes consist of Nyland Green, Isaiah Johnson, Javon Bullard, De'Jahn Warren, MJ Daniels, Damarius McGhee, and Damond Harmond. With Eric Stokes, D.J. Daniel, and Tyson Campbell all being likely to move on from the program at the end of the 2020 season, it's important that the Dawgs bring in multiple quality corners in the 2021 class. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Jamie Newman throwing at Elite 11

Dawgs Daily was in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to watch the Elite 11 where Jamie Newman was a camp counselor. We have footage of the Georgia Football QB.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football QB Ties Everywhere at Elite 11

The Georgia Football program has ample ties to this year's Elite 11. Justin Fields, Jamie Newman, Brock Vandagriff and Caleb Williams all have ties to Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Elite 11: Ranking after Day 1, How's Brock Vandagriff stack up

The first day of the Elite 11 finals is in the books and here's how Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin saw how things shape up after Day 1.

Brooks Austin

Freshmen Faces: Jermaine Burton could be special

Jermaine Burton has a legitimate chance to earn playing time as a freshmen at Georgia. The Atlanta, Georgia native chose Georgia after flipping from LSU.

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff Interview Prior to Elite 11

Before he headed to the field for the Elite 11, Georgia Football commit, Brock Vandagriff previewed the event with SI All American's Brooks Austin

BGilmer18

Update on Mims, Commits on the way and more

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the information we've gathered on Georgia football, recruits, and our thoughts on what is to come.

BGilmer18

Elite 11 Preview with Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Georgia Football commit, Brock Vandagriff is in Nashville this week to compete against some of the best quarterbacks in the country at the Elite 11.

Brooks Austin

by

John Garcia Jr

Players That Will Need to Step up to Be a National Contender

If Georgia is going to remain in the national title conversation for a third straight season, they are going to need big years from the following players.

Brooks Austin

2022 DT, Tyre West is a Big Fan of Georgia Football

Tyre West from Tift County, Georgia is a big fan of what he sees in the Georgia football program. He's a major target and could be on the verge of a decision.

Brooks Austin

Justice Haynes: A Legacy that Loves Georgia Football

Justice Haynes is the son of former Georgia RB, Verron Haynes. Now, he's one of the nation's top prospects in 2023. Justice Talks about Georgia and more.

Brooks Austin