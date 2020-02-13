Tony Grimes, Cerebral 5 Star DB is High on The University of Georgia

Princess Anne Head Football Coach James Yeager gave a very succinct answer when asked for a scouting report on 5-Star Cornerback, "Throw the other way!"

Yeager went on to explain that Grimes is dangerous for opposing quarterbacks and offenses not only because, "he's long, he's physical, and he has incredible range and can lock up anybody in man coverage" but also due to Grimes's high football IQ and acumen.

Coach Yeager moved Grimes to Safety at times during his junior season at Princess Anne because, "other teams like to key in on what side he's on and they do go the other way, so when we put him at safety, they can't really do that. Plus he understands all of the coverages and the calls and can help get everyone else right." The cerebral abilities displayed by Grimes on the field are not surprising as he has grown up around football and his Father, Deon Glover, is his Defensive Back Coach at Princess Anne.

The smarts and the playmaking abilities of Tony Grimes were a major contributing factor to the turnaround of the Princess Anne football program in 2019. Also, it was James Yeager's first year at the school, and Grimes credits his now second-year Head Coach with changing the culture and holding players accountable in route to the Cavaliers' (8-3) record. Princess Anne was just (2-8) a season before.

The tremendous season for Grimes and his teammates has only accelerated an already high-profile recruitment that began all the way back in 8th Grade.

Virginia Tech offered Grimes before he had even played a high school football!

Since that point in time, every elite program in the country has sought to get a foothold in the pursuit of a commitment from the very gifted and explosive athlete.

In fact, Georgia was the 25th FBS program to offer Grimes a scholarship on May 16, 2019. Admittedly, things did not exactly click at the beginning between Tony and the Dawgs staff.

When asked why UGA did not make his original top-13 choices in September of last year, Grimes gave a detailed and straight forward answer and alluded to how much his recent Junior Day visit fixed any problems that once existed between the two parties.

"That was mainly due to some internal things going on with me, my Dad, and the coaching staff. We didn't hear a whole lot from them in the beginning, so there was stuff some communication-wise. I won't say they were late to offer, but we were like, you can't just talk to a school that just came in when we've been talking to these other schools for so long. But, we took a visit down there and I really enjoyed myself! I really love what Coach Smart has done with the program. I had a good talk talk with Coach Warren, he has an amazing background. Georgia is amazing! It's an amazing university to be at. I can't see myself at a lot of schools, but Georgia is a school that I can see myself at."

Grimes indicated that the first contact he really had with Georgia was through Coach Glenn Schuman. However, since first being offered, Grimes has indicated that he's had conversations with several members of the defensive staff, especially Coach Warren and Coach Smart.

With all the visits to Power-5 schools being similar in terms of wearing the uniform, photoshoots, getting the celebrity treatment, Grimes says it's the staff at Georgia and what they've been able to produce that means the most to him.

"What really stands out to me about Georgia is the coaching staff. Especially the defensive coaching staff. The D-Line coach, the Corner's coach, all the way to Coach Smart. With Coach Warren's background, he understands what it takes to be a top pick, what it takes to be in the NFL as a Corner. He teaches the game well. Coach Kirby Smart, he's a great Head Coach. He knows how to teach the game and get players prepared to go into the league. Also, the strength and conditioning coach. Player development." - Tony Grimes on Georgia's Coaching Staff

If Tony Grimes does end up deciding to attend Georgia when all is said in done, he'll be going from one energetic Head Coach to another. Tony spoke about the energy that Coach James Yeager brings to the team saying that after big wins, "Coach comes into the locker room and gets turnt! We put on his favorite song and you see a whole different side of coach, I tell you that!" (According to Grime, Coach Yeager's favorite song, by the way, is New Level by A$AP)

Sound familiar?

The Princess Anne Cavaliers, lead by Yeager and Grimes, like to have a good time but know how to get it done when it comes time to work. The same goes for the 5-Star's recruitment. Grimes plans on enjoying the process and has already set his commitment date all the way out to December 1st.

He plans on taking all five official visits and as of now four of those will go to Texas A & M, Penn State, Clemson, and Georgia, but some of those could be subject to change. The fifth is undecided. Grimes also indicated that the December 1st commitment date could be bumped up sooner depending on how the official visits go.

According to Grimes, the key factors in his recruitment going forward will consist of a few specific factors.

"Trust, coaching staff, and who is not going to just bring me in and roll out the red carpet. No, I want a coach that breaks me in as soon as I get there. One that works hard and doesn't cut me any slack. I want myself to feel comfortable, but I also want my family to feel comfortable. I want them to be able to trust me there and trust the hands that I'm in while I'm there."

Grimes also mentioned that he would like to bring another highly touted DB in the 2021 class with him wherever he ends up. Specifically, Grimes pointed out fellow 5-Star Ga'Quincy McKinstry from Pinson, Alabama and 4-Star Jordan Hancock, who is an in-state target for Georgia at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee.

When asked if it has crossed his mind on what it would be like to possibly be lined up in the same secondary with the nation's top-ranked Cornerback in 2020 and Georgia signee Kelee Ringo, Grimes indicated he had. "It would be sick! That is the kind of thing I want when I go to college. I want another corner that I can play on the opposite side from or on the same side (at another secondary position) and just lock people down from there."

The 5-Star has already committed to playing in the All-American Bowl on NBC in January of 2021. The question is, what university will the Virginia Beach native just have recently signed with.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.