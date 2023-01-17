Skip to main content

Tracking Georgia Coaches on the Road

Following their record-shattering victory over TCU, Georgia coaches were back on the road to check in some of the best prospects the state has to offer.

Just a few days after winning the national championship, Georgia coaches continued their constant pursuit of excellence by sending 10 coaches on the road to check out 100 high schools in Georgia. 

Here, we track where some UGA coaches ended up and take a look at some prospects they got eyes on.

Jefferson has been one of UGAs favorite pipelines under Kirby Smart. Most recently, the Dawgs made noise by reeling in Malaki Starks from the Dragon's football program. Expect the Dawgs to be regulars at Jefferson as they are in pursuit of elite 2024 LB prospect Sammy Brown.

Notable Prospects

  • 5-star 2024 LB Sammy Brown
  • 4-star 2025 EDGE Kelan Butler
  • 2024 LB Skyler Zimmerman

Houston County has been well to UGA in the past, providing the Dawgs with Jake Fromm. Kirby Smart and his staff are in play for another big-time Houston County QB in 2025 Antwann Hill. 

Notable Prospects

  • 4-star QB Antwann Hill Jr 
  • 2024 RB Ryan Taleb
  • 2024 OL Kahlil House

Coach Smart made a stop at Mill Creek, who won the 7A Georgia state title this past season. Mill Creek finished as one of the best high school football teams in the entire country. 

Notable Recruits

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • 4-star 2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards
  • 2024 OL Aidan Banfield
  • 2024 ATH Cole Mullins

Gainesville high school is steadily turning into a powerhouse in Georgia. The Red Elephants have several future studs in their younger classes and some senior sleepers.

Notable Recruits

  • 2023 WR Darius Cannon
  • 2027 OL Tyler Ford
  • 2027 RB Mikel Stephen

Georgia TE coach made a stop at instate power Colquitt County. Colquitt County is a major stomping ground for UGAs 2024 recruiting class.

Notable Recruits

  • 2024 WR Ny Carr, UGA commit
  • 2024 TE Landen Thomas, UGA commit
  • 2024 ATH Neko Fann

Prince Avenue Christian School has been a major pipeline for UGA under Kirby Smart. Brock Vandagriff being the most notable recruit to come out of PACS.

Notable Recruits

  • 2023 WR Bailey Stockton, holds UGA PWO offer
  • 2025 DL Christian Garrett
  • 2026 OL Mason Townsend

5BCB7017-365E-420C-944B-C8AC30395FA2
News

BREAKING: Georgia WR Enters Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
7B993A79-9523-494F-BC2B-7AA8E03C3D0F
News

Micah DeBose Commits to Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
1934A180-82C8-4598-9969-DA00ADE35870
News

BREAKING: Justus Terry Commits to Georgia

By Brooks Austin
B0F4D3DE-88BB-4E97-9805-52CF8BCF7ED2
News

Former UGA Linebacker Finds New Home

By Christian Kirby II
A23882B1-2EC1-4682-BF9D-40C414101E99
News

BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home

By Brooks Austin
3M6A8679
News

PHOTOS: Georgia Celebrates Second Straight Title in the Classic City

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2023-01-15 at 6.26.47 PM
News

College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy

By Christian Kirby II
68A49C44-A023-441A-BF1B-7C11E6DB844C
News

Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.

By Christian Goeckel