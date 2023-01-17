Just a few days after winning the national championship, Georgia coaches continued their constant pursuit of excellence by sending 10 coaches on the road to check out 100 high schools in Georgia.

Here, we track where some UGA coaches ended up and take a look at some prospects they got eyes on.

Jefferson has been one of UGAs favorite pipelines under Kirby Smart. Most recently, the Dawgs made noise by reeling in Malaki Starks from the Dragon's football program. Expect the Dawgs to be regulars at Jefferson as they are in pursuit of elite 2024 LB prospect Sammy Brown.

Notable Prospects

5-star 2024 LB Sammy Brown

4-star 2025 EDGE Kelan Butler

2024 LB Skyler Zimmerman

Houston County has been well to UGA in the past, providing the Dawgs with Jake Fromm. Kirby Smart and his staff are in play for another big-time Houston County QB in 2025 Antwann Hill.

Notable Prospects

4-star QB Antwann Hill Jr

2024 RB Ryan Taleb

2024 OL Kahlil House

Coach Smart made a stop at Mill Creek, who won the 7A Georgia state title this past season. Mill Creek finished as one of the best high school football teams in the entire country.

Notable Recruits

4-star 2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards

2024 OL Aidan Banfield

2024 ATH Cole Mullins

Gainesville high school is steadily turning into a powerhouse in Georgia. The Red Elephants have several future studs in their younger classes and some senior sleepers.

Notable Recruits

2023 WR Darius Cannon

2027 OL Tyler Ford

2027 RB Mikel Stephen

Georgia TE coach made a stop at instate power Colquitt County. Colquitt County is a major stomping ground for UGAs 2024 recruiting class.

Notable Recruits

2024 WR Ny Carr, UGA commit

2024 TE Landen Thomas, UGA commit

2024 ATH Neko Fann

Prince Avenue Christian School has been a major pipeline for UGA under Kirby Smart. Brock Vandagriff being the most notable recruit to come out of PACS.

Notable Recruits