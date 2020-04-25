Tyler Booker Has A Strong Bond With Tray Scott of Georgia Football

Tyler Booker has played at an elite level on both sides of the ball. Prior to his junior year, Booker had played offensive line. However, upon transferring to IMG Academy, Booker was playing defense when Coach Tray Scott from Georgia was on campus and saw all he needed to end up offering the 6'4" 290-pounder on the defensive side of the ball. The offer from the University of Georgia was one that Booker counts as very significant.

"Georgia was really my first big, big offer. Before that, I had Rutgers, Virginia, Michigan, but Georgia was the one that really got things going. Georgia offered me my third week at IMG and I just felt so proud of myself. I started building a relationship with Coach Scott and then I went to Athens in June. I liked it a lot, it's really a place I could see myself at." - Tyler Booker on Georgia springboarding his recruitment

Booker was able to get some background information on what Coach Scott was like before ever meeting him. Former IMG Teammate and now Georgia signee Warren Brinson filled Booker in on the Dawgs defensive line coach, Kirby Smart, and the rest of the staff. Booker describes his relationship with Tray Scott as, "Very special. He and I see eye to eye on a lot of things and he's a really down to earth guy and someone that I can talk to about anything. Most coaches just talk about football and what their program can do for me, but Coach Scott talks about life. I can really tell that he cares about me as a person."

Tyler Booker in a photoshoot at UGA with Defensive Line Coach Tray Scott

Playing time is a big factor for Booker. He wants to go to a program where he can play as early and as much a possible. Obviously this is the goal of most players, but it's worth noting that Georgia plays a ton of young guys and rotates defensive personnel as much as anybody in the country. I've heard many recruits say that the Georgia staff tells them, "if you're good enough, you're old enough." Georgia doesn't care if you're a true freshman or a fifth-year senior. Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and company are going to put the talent on the field. Booker confirmed this approach by Georgia in his recruitment.

Having been on campus for a camp in June of 2019 and also for the Texas A & M game last season, Booker got a chance to watch the Georgia staff coach up close and personal and came away impressed. "I saw Coach Scott coach and the drills he had players doing and the techniques were a lot like what I already do at IMG. I can see that I would fit very well into their system with my playing style. I think I have an SEC playing style on both sides of the ball. Very aggressive" shared Booker.

Despite feeling very comfortable with Georgia, and other programs like LSU and Florida, a decision from Booker is not likely to come until early signing day. The Coronavirus has delayed some visits for the versatile lineman originally from New Haven, Connecticut. Booker is trying his best to take things slow and enjoy this process. Booker is looking for a place to truly call home and does not want to transfer during his time in college.

Booker has the goal of putting Connecticut football on the map. He certainly has the skillset and the mindset needed to do so. Now, the only question is for what college program he'll attempt to do so at.

