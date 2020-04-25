BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Tyler Booker Has A Strong Bond With Tray Scott of Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Tyler Booker has played at an elite level on both sides of the ball. Prior to his junior year, Booker had played offensive line. However, upon transferring to IMG Academy, Booker was playing defense when Coach Tray Scott from Georgia was on campus and saw all he needed to end up offering the 6'4" 290-pounder on the defensive side of the ball. The offer from the University of Georgia was one that Booker counts as very significant.

"Georgia was really my first big, big offer. Before that, I had Rutgers, Virginia, Michigan, but Georgia was the one that really got things going. Georgia offered me my third week at IMG and I just felt so proud of myself. I started building a relationship with Coach Scott and then I went to Athens in June. I liked it a lot, it's really a place I could see myself at." - Tyler Booker on Georgia springboarding his recruitment

Booker was able to get some background information on what Coach Scott was like before ever meeting him. Former IMG Teammate and now Georgia signee Warren Brinson filled Booker in on the Dawgs defensive line coach, Kirby Smart, and the rest of the staff. Booker describes his relationship with Tray Scott as, "Very special. He and I see eye to eye on a lot of things and he's a really down to earth guy and someone that I can talk to about anything. Most coaches just talk about football and what their program can do for me, but Coach Scott talks about life. I can really tell that he cares about me as a person."

Booker & Tray Scott
Tyler Booker in a photoshoot at UGA with Defensive Line Coach Tray Scott

Playing time is a big factor for Booker. He wants to go to a program where he can play as early and as much a possible. Obviously this is the goal of most players, but it's worth noting that Georgia plays a ton of young guys and rotates defensive personnel as much as anybody in the country. I've heard many recruits say that the Georgia staff tells them, "if you're good enough, you're old enough." Georgia doesn't care if you're a true freshman or a fifth-year senior. Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and company are going to put the talent on the field. Booker confirmed this approach by Georgia in his recruitment.

Having been on campus for a camp in June of 2019 and also for the Texas A&M game last season, Booker got a chance to watch the Georgia staff coach up close and personal and came away impressed. "I saw Coach Scott coach and the drills he had players doing and the techniques were a lot like what I already do at IMG. I can see that I would fit very well into their system with my playing style. I think I have an SEC playing style on both sides of the ball. Very aggressive" shared Booker.

Despite feeling very comfortable with Georgia, and other programs like LSU and Florida, a decision from Booker is not likely to come until early signing day. The Coronavirus has delayed some visits for the versatile lineman originally from New Haven, Connecticut. Booker is trying his best to take things slow and enjoy this process. Booker is looking for a place to truly call home and does not want to transfer during his time in college.

Booker has the goal of putting Connecticut football on the map. He certainly has the skillset and the mindset needed to do so. Now, the only question is for what college program he'll attempt to do so at.

Tyler Booker Sophomore Highlights🥞

Tyler Booker Sophomore Highlights🥞

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

Former Georgia Football RB, D'Andre Swift drafted by the Detriot Lions

Former Georgia Football running back, D'Andre Swift has been selected by Detriot Lions.

Brooks Austin

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Mock Draft

Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 PM eastern time. Find out where the remaining Georgia Bulldogs could land in our latest Day 2 mock draft.

Brooks Austin

A Rising Star, Ryan Barnes Talks About His Relationship with Georgia Football

2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes steadily continues to rake in offers. The lengthy DB has a great rapport with Dan Lanning and interest in Georgia football.

BGilmer18

Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson Make Georgia Football History

Not only has Andrew Thomas gone on to be the highest-drafted O-lineman ever from Georgia, but he and Isaiah Wilson have become the highest-drafted duo.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football OT, Isaiah Wilson Drafted by Tennessee Titans

Former Bulldog offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson has been drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

Brent Wilson

QB Coach, Ron Veal Gives Insight on Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff

QB coach, Ron Veal has trained some of the top quarterbacks in the Atlanta area. From Justin Fields to now Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

Former Georgia Football OT, Andrew Thomas Drafted by New York Giants

Former Georgia Football offensive tackle, Andrew Thomas has been drafted by New York Giants.

BGilmer18

NFL Draft: Making the Case for Georgia's Jake Fromm to Go in First Round

Jake Fromm has been a hot topic as of late with the NFL Draft. Today we make the case for him to go in the first round of tonight's draft.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Maason Smith, Building A Strong Relationship With Georgia Football

Maason Smith is the top defensive tackle in the 2021 crop of recruits. Smith has rekindled a relationship with Georgia and Coach Tray Scott.

BGilmer18