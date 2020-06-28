DawgsDaily
2022 DT, Tyre West is a Big Fan of Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

6'3, 265 pounds with the athleticism to play defensive end on the high school level, Tyre West is a special football player to say the least. The Tift County, Georgia native has offers from just about every major power-5 program and is quite fond of what Georgia has to offer. 

I caught up with West after the Elite Underclassmen event in Atlanta on Saturday to see where he stood with regards to the Georgia Bulldogs. 

He stated that he loves Georgia 100%, and that he and Kirby Smart talk fairly often. Not only that, the Peach State product is rather fond of Athens, saying "That's home." He's a 2022 graduate, so he's just a rising junior this fall, but he's on the verge of a decision soon it sounds like. 

West wants to be a leader in the class wherever he commits, he told me after the event that he has a list of guys that he wants to bring with him wherever he goes. And at the top of that list is Christen Miller. Miller is a 6'5, 275-pound defensive tackle from Cedar Grove high school and the two are virtually inseparable. 

They both hung out after the even together and stuck around to watch the remainder of the event together. 

Georgia has just one commit in the 2022 class, and don't be surprised if that number jumps up soon with players getting ready to head back to their high school programs.

West has the type of positional versatility along the defensive line that Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning look to have for their multi-front defensive. With Georgia playing both even and odd fronts, you need players like West that can hold down the three-technique if need be, but are athletic enough to play a head-up five-technique on occasion as well. West can do exactly that. 



