Georgia football has received a verbal commitment from defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Ingram-Dawkins (TID for short), is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman from Gaffney, S.C.. The commitment of TID is huge for the class of 2021 and the Georgia Bulldogs as a whole for a variety of reasons.

Georgia has multiple interior defensive linemen that are going to be needed in this class to bolster depth in the middle beyond the 2020 season as the Dawgs are set to lose Malik Herring, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt, and likely Jordan Davis to the NFL. TID became a primary target for that reason.

Additionally, it keeps the highly coveted and highly talented defensive lineman out of the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers. Both of these SEC East foes were in contention for TID before Friday's commitment to Georgia.

In the past year, TID has put on almost 40 pounds and grown two inches. He has gone from an in-between end and tackle-type player, to a true force in the middle with plenty of athleticism. As evidence of that athleticism, the big-bodied TID has both caught and run for lengthy touchdowns for Gaffney High School during this career. The young man is a natural overall football player and combining his pre-senior year growth spurt with the tremendous University of Georgia football strength and conditioning program could turn him into a monster on the inside to play alongside the likes of Travon Walker, Zion Logue, Tymon Mitchell, Bill Norton, Warren Brinson and Jalen Carter going forward.

