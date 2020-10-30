SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Commits to Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Georgia football has received a verbal commitment from defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Ingram-Dawkins (TID for short), is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman from Gaffney, S.C.. The commitment of TID is huge for the class of 2021 and the Georgia Bulldogs as a whole for a variety of reasons. 

Georgia has multiple interior defensive linemen that are going to be needed in this class to bolster depth in the middle beyond the 2020 season as the Dawgs are set to lose Malik Herring, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt, and likely Jordan Davis to the NFL. TID became a primary target for that reason. 

Additionally, it keeps the highly coveted and highly talented defensive lineman out of the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers. Both of these SEC East foes were in contention for TID before Friday's commitment to Georgia. 

In the past year, TID has put on almost 40 pounds and grown two inches. He has gone from an in-between end and tackle-type player, to a true force in the middle with plenty of athleticism. As evidence of that athleticism, the big-bodied TID has both caught and run for lengthy touchdowns for Gaffney High School during this career. The young man is a natural overall football player and combining his pre-senior year growth spurt with the tremendous University of Georgia football strength and conditioning program could turn him into a monster on the inside to play alongside the likes of Travon Walker, Zion Logue, Tymon Mitchell, Bill Norton, Warren Brinson and Jalen Carter going forward.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Brings to Georgia

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has committed to Georgia over North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. He is physical and strong.

Chris Allen

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Georgia football hopes to recover from its loss to Alabama with a win over Kentucky. The Wildcats will provide a challenge with strong offensive and defensive lines.

Kyle Funderburk

Kirby Smart Explains Road Trips in the COVID-19 World

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous logistical challenges to sports. Head coach Kirby Smart explains Georgia football's procedures for preventing outbreaks.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Georgia's defense struggled against Alabama's balanced air-raid offense two weeks ago, but they face a completely different attack this week.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Georgia football's offense is looking for a bounce-back performance Saturday at Kentucky. These Bulldogs will help advance the offense.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Kirby Smart Discusses Jake Fromm's Impact on Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updates the status of the quarterback room through the bye week and discusses Jake Fromm's impact on Stetson Bennett.

Brent Wilson

by

dawgfan623

Kirby Smart Discusses Strengths, Weaknesses of Team's Offense

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discusses strengths and weaknesses of the offense at this point of the season.

Jonathan Williams

Coley vs Monken: How Have Things Changed?

Following the 2019 season, Kirby Smart hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. How have the changes worked?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Freshmen That Could be Future Stars

Georgia football produced the top-ranked recruiting class of the 2020 cycle. Several signees have already made an impact on the field.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia vs. Kentucky Series History

Georgia football meets Kentucky for the 73rd time this Saturday. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 59-12-2 and haven't loss to the Wildcats since 2009.

Kyle Funderburk