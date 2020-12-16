Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins committed to the University of Georgia on Oct. 30, 2020, and on early national signing day, Ingram-Dawkins signed his letter of intent.

Few positions on a Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning designed defense carry more importance than the nose tackle position. With Georgia potentially losing Jordan Davis to the NFL Draft, they needed to stack up as many massive bodies like Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins as possible.

Ingram-Dawkins is a player that has put on nearly 60 pounds from his junior to senior year and has maintained every bit of explosiveness that made him a top priority for Georgia in the class of 2021.

Here's what our SI All-American staff had to say about Ingram-Dawkins:

Prospect: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds

School: Gaffney (S.C.)

Frame: Big and tall. Adequate width and mass across upper body. Long, powerful arms. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk with developing calves. Ample room for more mass and muscle.



Athleticism: Strong, fluid and explosive. Overwhelms high-school linemen with power. Moves like player 30 pounds smaller, with quick feet and flexible hips. Impressive speed and burst in box and open field.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Regularly first off the ball. Gets into linemen’s chest with long arms, winning matchups almost before they begin. Sheds blockers with frightening ease if engaged post-snap. Effective in pursuit from back side; never gives up on play.

Polish: Takes full advantage of arm length, strength. Hand-fighting needs work. Fires out low, but tendency to play upright. Raw pass-rusher who relies on tools; must add, develop technique.

Bottom Line: Ingram-Dawkins possesses every physical attribute recruiters look for from defensive linemen. Already versatile enough to play multiple roles in different schemes, he will only grow more with additional weight and strength. Projects as multi-year impact starter and eventual NFL draft pick.

Player Comparison: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.