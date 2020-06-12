DawgsDaily
Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs make top group for El Ellis

Brent Wilson

Barring any other changes throughout the off season, Tom Crean and his staff have reeled in the 29th ranked recruiting class in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings.

With that cycle likely over for the Bulldogs, the staff will continue to hand out offers to 2021 prospects. Elbert "El" Ellis is one of the more recent names to the Georgia recruiting board, having been offered on June 4th.

Ellis told Dawgs Daily, "I have been in contact with Coach Crean and Coach McClain a lot, so I think we are building a good relationship."

The 6'3 guard has not received a ranking yet, but it is assumed that he will be one of the highest-rated JUCO talents in the 2021 class given his national-level attention. Ellis has already received over 20 offers, but for the remainder of his recruitment, he will be focusing on Georgia, Oregon, Louisville, Ole Miss, Iowa State, UConn, Texas Tech, and NC Central. 

Georgia will have at least three scholarships to allocate given the team has three seniors on the roster (all three are graduate transfers). With two of three being of the guard position in Andrew Garcia and Justin Kier, it's nearly a given that Bulldogs are likely to pick up a guard or two in the 2021 cycle. 

Ellis would be a great candidate to replace Garcia or Kier. In 33 games at Tallahassee Community College, Ellis averaged 14.3 PPG on 47.9% shooting and 40.3% shooting from three-point range. He also produced 4.5 assists each outing along with nearly 4 rebounds per game.

Ellis will have two years of eligibility remaining after his 2020-2021 season with Tallahassee and will be immediately eligible. 

