WATCH: Highlights of 2021 Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Brooks Austin

Georgia has just three commits in the 2021 class, and though it may seem they are a bit behind schools like Clemson, Ohio State, and even Florida — all who have at least ten commits in 2021 — they have sealed up the most important position in all of sports. 

The Quarterback. 

At 6'2.5, 205 pounds, Brock Vandagriff can make any throw on the football field and has the ability to extend plays with his feet. He ran a 4.69 forty at the Regional Opening in 2019, and prior to the suspension of all spring sports by GHSA due to the coronavirus outbreak, he was running track at Prince Avenue Christian. 

In 8 games as a junior — he suffered a lower leg injury that he eventually returned from during the playoffs — Vandagriff racked up 2,471 yards and 31 TDs at a staggering 71.3% completion. All while adding another 262 yards and 6 TDs with his legs. 

He even played a bit of wide receiver as a freshman before he took over the starting QB role at Prince Avenue as a sophomore. As a freshman, he averaged 13.9 YPC and added 4 TDs.

This type of well-rounded athleticism is what the modern QB position is predicated on. The ability to extend plays with your feet and then make an accurate throw to any portion of the field from any platform. 

Related: Film study on Brock Vandagriff

