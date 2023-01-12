Skip to main content

Where Will Jaylen Heyward Commit?

One of the nation's best DB prospects is set to come off the board, and UGA is in a strong position.

Last week, UGA landed a commitment from Peyton Woodward, ranked by 247Sports as the 2nd best S prospect in the entire country. Fast forward a few days later, and UGA is in a firm position to land the 3rd best S prospect in the country.

Jaylen Heyward, a top-35 player national out of Rockledge HS (Fl.), is scheduled to make his commitment tomorrow at 2:30 PM EST. You can watch Heyward make his commitment live on the 247Sports Youtube channel. 

During his recruitment, Heyward has accumulated more than 30 offers, but will be making his commitment between Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Ohio State. Heyward picked up an offer from UGA back in May of 2022. 

By all accounts, UGA is in a good spot to land Heyward. The Dawgs have tons of momentum on the trail and have been working Heyward pretty hard behind the scenes. However, it won't be without heavy competition.

Instate Florida has emerged as UGAs biggest competitor, they too have been working on Heyward pretty hard. Rockledge is also just 2 and a half hours south of Gainesville.

As is the case when Alabama and Ohio State are involved, you can never count them out, especially for south Florida prospects of this caliber. However, it seems that those two programs are chasing Georgia and Florida.

Heyward's recruitment has sped up a lot in the last week or so, so information has been limited. However, there is optimism in Athens, but Florida lingers as a threat. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

