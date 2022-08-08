Where Will Rickey Gibson III Land?

Georgia has already landed a commitment this cycle from AJ Harris, one of the top DBs in the state of Alabama. Once August 14th rolls around, they could have another in Rickey Gibson III out of Hewitt-Trussville.

However, it will be a battle.

Throughout this process, Gibson has accumulated offers from schools like Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida State, and others. Now, just three teams remain in the hunt. Georgia, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Gibson is coming off a recent Georgia visit at the end of July. He has also camped in Athens multiple times, which is where he earned his UGA offer.

On June 1st, Gibson turned some heads in Athens after running a 4.38 40-yard dash. That showing of elite speed made him a hot commodity on the trail. Once the Dawgs offered on the 21st, they made a strong impression and have put themselves firmly in the thick of things.

Tennessee has been after Gibson for a while as he has taken 4 known visits to Knoxville during his recruitment. The Vols have been working this one hard and have made Gibson feel at home, and they can sell early playing time.

He hasn't visited Penn State, but the Nittany Lions have made a move since offering a little over a month ago and have snuck into his top group. Penn State has also recruited the state of Alabama well this cycle, landing commitments from two 4-star prospects in Tomarrion Parker and DaKaari Nelson. So the Nittany Lions are a dark horse in this one.

Still, with a decision right around the corner, this is shaping up to be a UGA-Tennessee battle.

As I said, Tennessee has been on Gibson longer than anyone. He has formed a relationship with the coaches and the campus. But you can never count out the Dawgs. They might have come along later in his recruitment, but they have made up some ground and could put themselves on top.

UGA is trending here, but his lasting relationship with Tennessee has the Vols squarely in the picture.

Can the Dawgs close this one out? Or can Tennessee continue to battle? Those questions will be answered on the 14th when Gibson makes his decision.