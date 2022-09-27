Skip to main content

Where Will Tyler Williams Commit?

As Tyler Williams, the four-star wideout, is set to make his decision between finalists Clemson, Miami, South Carolina, TAMU, and Georgia, where will he Commit?

The University of Georgia is known for producing quite a bit of NFL talent. In just the last three drafts alone they've sent 31 players to the NFL draft under head coach Kirby Smart. 

Though of all the positions Georgia is known for producing, talent at, wide receiver isn't exactly one of them. Georgia had three inside linebackers drafted in last year's draft alone, George Pickens was the first Georgia receiver to be taken in the NFL Draft since the Carolina Panthers took Terry Godwin in the 7th round of the 2019 draft. 

So, when wide receiver prospects like Lakeland, Florida product Tyler Williams are considering Georgia it's something to pay attention to. 

Williams is a 6'3, 200 pound receiver from South Florida that has gamebreaking speed on the perimeter for a program that's known for producing burners like Georgia receiver Arian Smith and current five-star corner Cormani McClain whom Williams has competed against on a daily basis since McClain transfered to Lakeland.

So, as the four-star wideout is set to make his decision between finalists Clemson, Miami, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia, where will Tyler Williams Commit? 

Where Will Tyler Williams Commit? 

The local team Miami Hurricanes got the last crack at a visit with Williams. It isn't exactly a quick trip for Williams, middle-Florida resident is still a four-and-a-half-hour drive from the Hurricanes' campus. All signs point to the visit going well with Mario Cristobal, though a loss to Middle Tennessee State in the fashion in which they did doesn't exactly bode well for the Hurricanes here. 

Texas A&M received Tyler William's final official visit of the summer period before his senior season began and during that time, A&M had plenty of momentum on the recruiting trail. Having just wrapped up the highest-rated recruiting class in the history of recruiting in 2022, 2023's class has gotten off to a slow start, as has the season for the Aggies. 

Georgia is the lone football program that has not only been there from the start of this journey for Williams, but they've also inarguably been the most consistent. It's clear that a player like Williams fits the physical mold of previous Bryan McClendon recruits and prospects. Long and physcial prototypes that can really get into the open field and make plays after the catch. Similar to a Malcolm Mitchell type, who McClendon coached to a 865 yard season in 2015. 

