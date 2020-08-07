The University of Georgia currently has 11 commits in the 2021 class. We here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe that they will take anywhere from 20 to 21 commits in this cycle. So, there is quite a bit of work to do for Georgia and the recruiting staff.

Today, we will take a look at who could be next to commit to Georgia.

Brock Bowers

Bowers has been on these types of articles for a while now, and we've always felt good about the chances he will be a member of this 2021 class and we could be reaching that pivotal point very soon. Bowers tweeted "Coming soon..." on August 3rd and was in Athens last month on an unofficial visit, or at least what is known as an unofficial visit these days under COVID-19 protocols.

Bowers is an extremely versatile Tight end. SI All-American's, Edwin Weatehrsby II ranked him the top H-Tight end in the country, saying:

"Bowers checks in as our top H-Tight End prospect, as he grades out high in many positional factors. He can be successfully attached as an in-line seam-player, flexed to the slot, as a wing player, fullback and perimeter receiver. In fact, Bowers has even played running back and looked more than comfortable using change of direction ability, balance, and quickness as a big runner. He shows good hands to pluck in the passing game, with good route-running traits, and has the speed to threaten in the RAC-phase."

Kamari Lassiter

Kamari Lassiter may live in the Crimson Tide's backyard in Tuscaloosa, Alabama but he's originally a Savannah, Georgia native, and has been made a Georgia priority for quite some time. He's announced that he will be committing before the start of his senior season, and with that nearing he could pop pretty soon. The 6'0 corner has an extremely diverse skill set and based on the fact that Georgia could lose several members of their defensive backfield this offseason, playing time is something that is on the table for Lassiter if he were to choose Georgia.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Ingram-Dawkins has been receiving quite a bit of love from the University of Georgia dating back to March of this year, and after placing Georgia in his Top-6 back on July 21st, he completed the tweet with "committing soon."

In our sources opinion here on Dawgs Daily, it's going to be between South Carolina and Georgia. Ingram-Dawkins is a prospect that's really shot up in the last year, he's gained nearly 40 pounds, bolstering up to 300 pounds, and he's got a chance to play that Tyler Clark now turned Devonte Wyatt role at Georgia.

Smael Mondon

As we reported last week, Smael Mondon is on his own time table and he's not exactly in a hurry either. He's going to decide when the time is right for him. It's not like one of the nation's top linebackers in the 2021 class doesn't have the green light to commit to whatever school whenever he wants, so he's just weighing his options, and like he told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview, the hardest part is that there's really no wrong decision in his opinion with the schools on his list.

He makes this article because there's simply no predicting Smael Mondon.

