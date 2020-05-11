There was never any doubt that Zach Evans is supremely talented. 5'11, 200 pounds with electrifying speed, he was without question the best back in the 2020 class. Though here we are in the middle of May, and Evans is still without a school. How? Why? Well, let's take a look at the timeline of events, and maybe it'll provide a bit of clarity.

Aug. 2019: Evans suspended multiple games for a violation of team rules.

Sept. 20: Via Twitter, Evans announces he’s made a private decision. At the time, many in the industry assumed the pick was LSU or Georgia.

Dec. 14: Evans misses the first half of a playoff game because of the ACT

Dec. 19: He signs a National Letter of Intent with Georgia with plans to announce the news publicly Jan. 2 during the Under Armour All-America Game.

Dec. 21: Evans misses the 6A Division 1 state championship due to a violation of team rules regarding a cell phone.

Dec. 28: Confirms to multiple reporters he signed an LOI with a program with intentions to announce a decision at UAAAG. Gives indication that the school he signed with recently placed a rookie running back in the Super Bowl (Sony Michel and the Patriots).

Jan. 2: SI All-American is first to report that Evans is no longer expected to announce during the broadcast. Hours later, Evans would offer an apology to his “college coaches” during the broadcast with the help of game coach Deion Sanders.

Zach Evans was the MVP of the UAAAG

Jan. 7: Evans is released from his LOI by Georgia and free to resume contact and take visits to other programs.

Jan. 17: Ole Miss hosts Evans for an official visit,

Jan. 24: Tennessee hosts Evans for an official visit.

Feb. 5: National Signing Day goes by without Evans signing another LOI.

And since then things have gone extremely quiet surrounding Evans. Now, a lot of that has to do with the fact according to the NCAA's NLI rules, you are only allowed to sign one LOI per year. However, Georgia did not file Evans' LOI in the first place, so theoretically that LOI is invalid. So, he should be free to now sign with whatever school he so chooses.

One has to wonder why Georgia released him from his LOI in the first place. Some questioned the grades, and even more scandalous accusations and rumors have emerged from multiple LOIs to even worse. And though the true story of what happened may never come to light, one thing is clear, Georgia's coaching staff obviously did not feel comfortable taking Evans in this class. And furthermore, several other top programs have steered clear of this extremely talented running back since he's become a "free agent" of sorts.

Which is about all you need to know.

