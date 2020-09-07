Denylon Morrissette Talks Crazy Weekend in Recruiting, Offer From Georgia

Denylon Morrissette was garnering attention from several SEC and various Power 5 programs prior to this weekend, but few schools had offerred. That all changed Thursday night when he goes for 12 catches, 215 yards and 3 TDs on his way to helping Brookwood to a 4OT victory over Dacula in the Corky Kell Classic.

Since then his phone has been ringing off the hook with Power 5 programs. Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Georgia, and Minnesota called and offered within 12 hours of the game. Oregon, Alabama, and Penn State have hopped in over the weekend, and by the time this article is posted, I can guarantee he will have at least one more SEC school on the hook.