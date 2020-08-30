SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Smart - 'You can't prepare four, five or even three quarterbacks'

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart isn't one to give the media anything more than he needs to, and rightfully so. Some of this game's greatest coaches are standoffish in their comments to reporters. Nick Saban is notoriously peppery with the media. Bill Belichick has become known for the way he handles questions, staunchly responding at every turn. 

They aren't just being waspish for no reason. They are also doing everything they can to ensure that their opponents don't learn anything from their comments. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Dawg Walk+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opinion: Option attack in scrimmage gives Jamie Newman advantage

Brooks Austin

UGA commit among Top Defensive Fits for SI All-American

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/siaa-superlatives-best-defensive-fits-jordan-hancock-monkell-goodwine

Edwin Weathersby II

by

Brooks Austin

Elite 11 for Terrion Arnold, All-American Safety

https://twitter.com/ArnoldTerrion/status/1299399593013268480?s=20

BGilmer18

Smart - Let’s stand against oppression, oppression, racism, violence

https://twitter.com/georgiafootball/status/1299140675771006978?s=21

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Jalen Carter is already handling upperclassmen

Brooks Austin

BIG 10 Lawsuit

https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1299020312261124096?s=20

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Status of Major 2021 Offensive Targets

https://www.si.com/college/georgia/the-dawg-walk/georgia-recruiting-the-status-of-major-2021-offensive-targets

Brooks Austin

Bears/Bulldogs Breakthrough

https://www.si.com/nfl/bears/beardigest-plus/former-georgia-receivers-take-advantage-of-first-team-time-with-bears

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Former Bama Football player chooses two Dawgs as his breakout players

https://twitter.com/secnetwork/status/1298659153821544448?s=21

Jonathan Williams

by

Jonathan Williams

New UGa offeree broke out Week 1 in Alabama

https://twitter.com/CHSREDDEVILS/status/1298641087569985542

John Garcia Jr.

by

Brooks Austin