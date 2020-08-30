Smart - 'You can't prepare four, five or even three quarterbacks'

Kirby Smart isn't one to give the media anything more than he needs to, and rightfully so. Some of this game's greatest coaches are standoffish in their comments to reporters. Nick Saban is notoriously peppery with the media. Bill Belichick has become known for the way he handles questions, staunchly responding at every turn.

They aren't just being waspish for no reason. They are also doing everything they can to ensure that their opponents don't learn anything from their comments.