In typical Kirby Smart fashion, when the rest of the SEC (even Nick Saban) released a depth chart on Monday, Georgia didn't. So, we are left gathering as much information as possible and bringing you the up to date details on who will be starting and traveling at each position.

So, we collected as much information as possible and have brought it to you here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com. Here is the projected depth chart at each position. The SEC allows for 70 players to travel to road games, and here you will find our thoughts on who will "make the bus."