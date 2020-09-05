With three weeks until Georgia's first contest against Arkansas, their second — and arguably most pivotal — scrimmage took place Saturday in Athens. Here's the intel we've gathered from sources in attendance.

Smart did say in his post-practice press conference that they played anywhere from 135 to 140 snaps today which is quite a bit so there will be plenty of film to evaluate.

There are several freshmen wide receivers continuing to impress, an update on the quarterback battle and how they performed today including an update on JT Daniels bill of health. We have an update on the offensive line and one starter that was not a participant during today's scrimmage.

Still No Separation at QB, But Could Change

Even with Jamie Newman on roster prior to this week's opt-out from the Wake Forest graduate transfer, there was really no separation at the quarterback position. The same could be said about his weekend's scrimmage with JT Daniels an D'Wan Mathis having split reps with the first unit yet again.

Though sources in attendance indicated to Dawgs Daily that Mathis didn't exactly have a great day. He threw two interceptions during the scrimmage, one in the redzone, which is the cardinal sin for any quarterback. The other interception, sources indicated he was late to his read on a deep ball and allowed time for the free safety to get over the top and intercept the football.

Smart did say in his press conference following the scrimmage that he expects Daniels to be cleared and fully healthy for the Arkansas game, and after today's scrimmage, we at Dawgs Daily expect the offensive staff at Georgia to begin staggering the reps a bit more at the quarterback position. Smart added that Mathis has an advantage over Daniels in the mobility department. There's a clear battle between Mathis and Daniels, then a step down to Beck, with Bennett rounding out the group.

Burton & Rosemy Rotating with 1's

If you've been reading Dawgs Daily since December when Jermaine Burton signed with the University of Georgia, you — like us — are expecting major things out of Burton in year one. And based off the latest intel from the last two scrimmages, you're going to get it. He's been seen rotating with the first offense and playing a predominant role.

As for fellow freshman Marcus Rosemy, he is currently backing up George Pickens at the "X" receiver but is receiving first and second-team reps at both the X and Z position. Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily last week that Rosemy is every bit as advertised and we expect him to play a large role for Georgia this year as well. Especially if Matt Landers doesn't capitalize on the opportunities that he is likely to receive early in the season.

Offensive Line Rotating

Two sources we spoke to said the exact same thing today... the offensive line did not play well. A third source indicated that it was more due to the fact that they rotated a bunch of guys in and out against the first team defense, even the young freshman on the roster.

This could be taken two ways. One, the defensive line is just that good, which it most likely is. Two, the offensive coaching staff was really interested in seeing who they can and who they can't rely on during this season. Four of the front five on the offensive line we believe are sone up, but that doesn't mean injuries, or worse a COVID breakout, aren't expected to happen. So, it's important for the coaching staff to know who they can rely on, and the only way to do that is to play as many guys as possible during scrimmages.

Ben Cleveland a Non-Participant

Don't go freaking out. That headline doesn't say Ben Cleveland hurt. What it does say is that he didn't play in today's scrimmage. We here at Dawgs Daily don't know why, we were simply told he was on the sideline during the scrimmage.

Cleveland though has had an issue remaining on the field and with a clean bill of health during his collegiate career.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.