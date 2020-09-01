Newest Georgia 2021 WR Target, Jackson Meeks Is Peaking At The Right Time

Sometimes life comes at you fast. That is certainly the case for 2021 wide receiver Jackson Meeks. About a month ago Meeks was working hard with his teammates in anticipation of the season opener versus Hoover. Meeks at that time, held offers from good football programs like Liberty, Appalachian State, and West Virginia despite coming off a junior year that wasn't all he expected after tearing his ACL in his 10th grade year. Fast forward to the Hoover game to start the 2020 season and in a span 4 days Meeks had the game of his life with 204 yards receiving on 13 catches and 3 touchdowns, with another called back, and an offer from the University of Georgia.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com caught up with Meeks to talk about the recent developments for him on the field and in his recruitment.

As mentioned above, Meeks knows how to overcome adversity and has now fully recovered from the ACL injury he sustained as a sophomore and that hampered his play during his junior year. Describing the injury Meeks said, "We were in practice and I was blocking. I got the guy to the ground, and he fell on my knee and it tweaked. I got up and thought everything was OK, but when I got back in and stuck, it popped." Since that time, Meeks has rehabbed very hard and worked intensely to get to peak condition. Meeks played all of his junior year, but admittedly it wasn't what he was expected. The senior campaign for Meeks exceeded expectations and displayed skills and abilities that caught the eye of Georgia Wide Receiver Coach Cortez Hankton.

Having such a monster performance against one of the most renowned high school programs in the country and receiving an offer from UGA is a lot for anyone to take in. When asked about these developments that have occurred over the past couple of weeks, Meeks responded, "It's been real fast, to be honest, but it's all a blessing. I've worked my butt off for it!" The Central-Phenix standout continued, "In the Hoover game, my coaches and teammates just kept feeding me and they put me in a great position to succeed. With Coach Hankton, he called the Saturday after my game against Hoover and we've been talking a lot since then. They offered that Tuesday and now we are just building that relationship and getting to know each other better."

Meeks indicated that Coach Hankton was very complimentary of his film from his break out performance against Hoover and also the size and explosiveness that Meeks displayed. During the rehab of his knee, Meeks got the opportunity to pack on some muscle and has maintained that into his senior year. Currently, the Phenix City standout is 6'3" 205.

Meeks made it clear that doing his due diligence and getting to know the school and staff at Georgia are the main priority in his recruitment at this point in time. Meeks also likes what Hankton is telling him about new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense. "He said they are about to be passing the ball around a lot! It's a spread type of offense and that I would love it there." Meeks is not the only person that will be excited to see the new-look offense for Georgia this year featuring wideouts and tight ends like George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, Tre McKitty, and more.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com will continue to monitor the situation with the breakout 2021 star from the Yellowhammer State. Georgia has likely only one receiver spot remaining in the class, so the interest and the offer to Meeks tell you how impressed Hankton and company are with this young man. Meeks has overcome challenges and is the type of player you root for. Stay tuned for the latest on Meeks and the remainder of the 2021 class.

