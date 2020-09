Terrion Arnold is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, and the former 7on7 teammate of UGA Commit, David Daniel is one of the primary targets for the class of 2021 for Georgia.

Arnold recently visited Athens along with top targets like Amarius Mims, Korey Foreman, Maason Smith, and Xavian Sorey. He recapped that trip to Athens in a recent interview with SI All-American's John Garcia Jr.