Georgia Recruiting: The Status of Major 2021 Offensive Targets

The 2021 recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs has really started to round into form during the month of August. UGA has picked up commitments from Brock Bowers, Jared Wilson, Javon Bullard, and De'Jahn Warren. With those stellar additions, the Dawgs are now up to 14 commits in 2021, a class in which they may only be able to take 20 - 22 guys based off of early calculations. Today we look at the remaining major targets and their status currently as it relates to Georgia.

RUNNING BACK

Donovan Edwards is the guy that Dell McGee and company want and are continuing to pursue. Edwards is an extremely talented all-purpose type running back and would mesh nicely in Todd Monken's system that historically uses backs in a variety of ways. Edwards reminds me of a James White type of back and it seems that, like White, the BIG 10 is the most appealing draw for Edwards right now. Michigan is the leader it would appear for the West Bloomfield native, but never count out Dell McGee.

Georgia is also pursuing Amari Daniels out of Miami. Daniels can absolutely fly and the ties to James Cook here could help out. This recruitment is shaking out a lot like that of 5-Star safety James Williams in that it's going to come down to the Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes. Don't look for Edwards or Daniels to make a decision anytime soon. Indications are that they will wait at least until early signing day.

WIDE RECEIVER

Things are really warming up with Jayden Thomas. Now that the top 2022 QB target for Georgia MJ Morris is on campus with Thomas at Pace Academy, it allows the Dawgs to do some dual recruitment. When discussing Georgia with Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin, Thomas said he talks to Coach Hankton on a daily basis. Thomas works each and every day at Pace with former Bulldog legendary receiver Terrence Edwards as well. Even though Edwards certainly is not pushing his pupil to go toward the red and black and respects the decision making process of his players, just being around a former Dawg that much has to pay some dividends for the program in terms of credibility.

WR, Jayden Thomas with 2022 QB, Myles "MJ" Morris

Georgia has really stepped up their pursuit of Thomas in the last few weeks, now Thomas is likely number one on the board for the Dawgs. The battle here is with Notre Dame we believe at Dawgs Daily on SI.com and Michigan is a contender as well.

Deion Colzie is an enigma. At times we hear from sources that the relationship between the Athens Academy big-bodied receiver is excellent and that a commitment to UGA looks imminent. Yet, at times, there seem to be lulls of communication here on both ends. Colzie certainly has the size but seeing some senior film could be big for the Dawgs in terms of seeing how Colzie has grown in the offseason with his physicality and mental approach to the game. Georgia is going to remain in the thick of things here. This recruitment is likely to drag on for a while.

Georgia has offered another big wideout in the mold of a Colzie late in the process. Dont'e Thornton is a 6'4", almost 6'5", guy that has great dexterity and obviously quite the catch radius. Right now Thornton and UGA are just starting to feel one another out. Thornton is not slated to commit anywhere until after the first of January, so there is time for the Dawgs to get in this if they choose to ramp things up. Right now the Baltimore, Maryland, native is being courted by PAC 12 schools like USC, Oregon, and Arizona State intently, along with Notre Dame and Florida State east of the Mississippi River. Timing and decision making from other targets will determine how involved Georgia gets here.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Amarius Mims. Plain and simple. Georgia is all in on the monstrous left tackle from Cochran, Georgia. Mims spent time in Athens last weekend with several high profile prospects in the 2021 class. The Bleckley County 5-Star tackle has built a true friendship with Brock Vandagriff and, despite Tennessee making a sustained and torrent push for Mims, we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe that Mims has been and ultimately will be a Georgia Bulldog.

If for some reason Mims were to not join the red and black and round out the offensive line class for Georgia in 2021, Noah Josey is a name to remember. The 6'5" guard from Brentwood, Tennessee is someone that Matt Luke and the Dawgs like a lot. Josey plays with athleticism for his size, is comfortable pulling, and doing some of the things Matt Luke likes to emphasize and he also has a nasty streak to him. Even if Mims does commit to UGA and then Georgia decides to go with 5 offensive linemen in the class, our money is on Josey as the fifth guy.

