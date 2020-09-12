SI.com
DawgsDaily
Scrimmage Notes: QB Situation Becomes Clearer

Brooks Austin

Georgia had their third scrimmage on Saturday in Athens, and we've got the latest intel from sources in attendance, and there's plenty of talking points with several questions remaining just two weeks from Saturday's season opener against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Questions about Georgia's 2020 season reside almost exclusively on the offensive end, with a starter at QB not having been named, a starting RT still up in the air, and really no indication about what the offense is going to look like entirely under new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Well, we have intel on all of those. 

Raiders checking up on Trey Hill

Brooks Austin

Jonathan Williams

Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks Preview 2020

William B. Carver

Brooks Austin

Dawgs for Pups is off to a great start!

Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams

Georgia starting to build recruiting momentum -- more to come?

John Garcia Jr.

Just how good will Pickens be in year 2?

Brooks Austin

Brooks Austin

PHOTOS: Smael Mondon back in action

Brooks Austin

UGa DB target Terrion Arnold comments on visit to Athens with Brock V

John Garcia Jr.

Isaiah Wilson on the NFL's COVID Reserve List for a Second Time

David Boclair

D'Andre Walker Claimed off Waivers by NFC Team

David Boclair

Dawgs4Pups: Kirby Smart & UGA Football need your help

Brooks Austin