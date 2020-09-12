Scrimmage Notes: QB Situation Becomes Clearer

Georgia had their third scrimmage on Saturday in Athens, and we've got the latest intel from sources in attendance, and there's plenty of talking points with several questions remaining just two weeks from Saturday's season opener against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Questions about Georgia's 2020 season reside almost exclusively on the offensive end, with a starter at QB not having been named, a starting RT still up in the air, and really no indication about what the offense is going to look like entirely under new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Well, we have intel on all of those.