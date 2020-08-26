The tight end has been a position that has evolved greatly over the last decade of collegiate and professional football. The days of 6'5, 260 pounds, blocking tight-ends are of yesteryear.

Sure, there are still programs in college football like Stanford that utilize multiple, end of the line type of tight ends. In fact, Georgia was still one of them as recently as a year ago. Often times running 12 personnel sets with two tight ends in the formation. Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf would be utilized as blocking options within the offense with the occasional target downfield. Those days in Athens are likely no more.