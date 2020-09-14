What To Make of QB Battle Going on at Georgia

Georgia had a quarterback battle on their hands when Jamie Newman was a member of the roster, and with the Wake Forest transfer opting out, things got even more interesting at the quarterback position for the Bulldogs.

So, with just 12 days before the Dawgs head up to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, we've compiled all of the information we can gather on the situation to see what we can make of the battle heading into the final weeks of preparation for Georgia.