It's what you all want to know. Who's going to run out to that huddle for Georgia on the opening series Saturday.

D'Wan Mathis got the start against Arkansas, but after a strugglesome six series, Kirby Smart and his offensive staff went with Stetson Bennett. Bennett came in and led Georgia's offense on seven scoring drives. Then on Monday, Kirby Smart told the media that JT Daniels would be cleared. Now, we've got ourselves a quarterback battle.