Anytime you put up a mere three points on offense in the first half of a football game — especially against the likes of Arkansas — you should expect to hear it from your fanbase. There were a lot of opinions thrown around on social media about Georgia's new offensive coordinator's performance, the redshirt freshman quarterback's performance, and nearly everybody else.

The only thing is, when you go back and review the tape, talk things through, and identify the mistakes, there weren't bad play calls or guys just getting beat all up and down the field. What you see is critical mental mistakes in the form of missed assignments. Though there were a few players that will likely just want to forget Saturday's game, we will start with them.