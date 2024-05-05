Tykee Smith Compared to Super Bowl Champion by Buccaneers Assistant GM
As the NFL offseason continues and teams begin getting a first look at their newly drafted rookies in action, teams are starting to get a first-hand glance at their talents. One player who has stood out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is Georgia safety Tykee Smith who was taken at the 89th position in this year’s draft. Smith’s talents and elite instincts have helped him draw an interesting comparison from Bucs assistant GM John Spytek, who stated that Smith reminded him of former Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards.
“I see a kid that is around the ball a lot and when the ball finds him, he [Smith] usually makes a play on it, you know,” Spytek said. “I mean, Mike Edwards was a little bit like that too – just the ball seems to be a magnet to those guys and a lot of times people are like, ‘What a lucky bounce’ and it’s like, ‘Well, is it?’ Because it happens over and over and over again."
During his four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Edwards accounted for seven interceptions and was an integral part of the team’s defensive success. His contributions to the Bucs’ defense were strikingly similar to Smith’s, who led the Georgia Bulldogs in interceptions during the 2023 college football season.
Although there is still a ton of time before Smith and the Buccaneers will appear on the field this season, the fact that the former Bulldog is already drawing comparisons from the Bucs’ higher-ups is an excellent sign for the rookie.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:
First Round:
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (13th Overall)
Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (18th Overall)
Second Round:
Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (34th Overall)
Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (42nd Overall)
Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (58th Overall)
Third Round:
Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89th Overall)
Fifth Round:
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (141st overall)
Sixth Round:
Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (197th Overall)
UDFA Signings:
Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles
Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
