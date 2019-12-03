Georgia Tech Baseball's 2020 Schedule Revealed

On top of announcing the sale of season tickets for 2020, the Georgia Tech Baseball program also unveiled the schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. The first pitch will be thrown on February 14th against the Saint Peter's Peacocks from Russ Chandler Stadium.

The schedule features 29 games against 11 NCAA Tournament teams from last season. This includes College World Series participant Florida State, and Super Regional teams Auburn, Duke and North Carolina. Nine of the teams the Yellow Jackets will face came in the top 50 in RPI last season, while seven of them finished in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll.

ACC play will get underway with a weekend series against Virginia Tech on March 6-8 from Russ Chandler Stadium. Tech will also play Duke, NC State, Boston College and Miami at home, while going on the road to face Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Pitt and Virginia.

For the first time since 1959, Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate will be a three game midweek series. The Jackets will travel to Athens for game one of the series on February 28th, play the 18th annual Spring Baseball Classic from SunTrust Park on the 29th, then finish the series at Russ Chandler Stadium on March 1st.

Tech will also compete in home-and-home weekday series' against Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Mercer and Kennesaw State.

For 2020, the program is going with the theme of "It Starts At Home", What this means is that they are going to continue to put an emphasis on winning at Russ Chandler Stadium (26-11 in 2019), and that they need fans in the stands to give the Yellow Jackets the home field advantage that they had in 2019. Tech is also focusing on repeating as "State Champs", meaning once again beat Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, Mercer and Georgia.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Related Links:

Russ Chandler Stadium Named Best Field In College Baseball

Follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.