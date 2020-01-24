Watch: GT Baseball 2020 Preseason Media Day

Coinciding with the first official practice of the season, the preseason #19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets held their 2020 media day from Russ Chandler Stadium today. Speaking to the media today was head coach Danny Hall, infielder Luke Waddell and RHP Andy Archer.

The Yellow Jackets will begin the regular season on Friday, February 14th at Russ Chandler Stadium with a matchup against the Saint Peters Peacocks. Season tickets are still available for purchase here.

Head Coach Danny Hall

Junior Infielder Luke Waddell

Redshirt Junior RHP Andy Archer

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp