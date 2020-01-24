All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Watch: GT Baseball 2020 Preseason Media Day

Matthew McGavic

Coinciding with the first official practice of the season, the preseason #19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets held their 2020 media day from Russ Chandler Stadium today. Speaking to the media today was head coach Danny Hall, infielder Luke Waddell and RHP Andy Archer.

The Yellow Jackets will begin the regular season on Friday, February 14th at Russ Chandler Stadium with a matchup against the Saint Peters Peacocks. Season tickets are still available for purchase here.

Head Coach Danny Hall

Junior Infielder Luke Waddell

Redshirt Junior RHP Andy Archer

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Football Spring Game Set for Friday, April 10

Yellow Jackets’ will wrap up spring ball under the lights in Midtown Atlanta

Georgia Tech PR

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Cardinals | Game 19

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 19 vs. Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Saturday's matchup with the Wolfpack is the first in-season rematch for the Jackets, and it could look very differently from their last outing.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech to Host Annual Letterwinners Weekend

More than 50 former players and staff expected to attend Saturday when Jackets host NC State

Georgia Tech PR

Lessons Learned From The Loss At Louisville

While the game resulted in Tech's 3rd straight loss, a lot can be taken away from the defeat.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 68-64 Loss To Louisville

Tech has dropped nine straight vs. Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

Victory Slips Away From Georgia Tech At Louisville

Georgia Tech has now lost nine in a row to Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech's Full Schedule Announced

The Yellow Jackets will open up the 2020 season against the Clemson Tigers yet again.

Matthew McGavic

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Louisville Maven's Sam Draut

The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals tipoff tomorrow night from the KFC Yum! Center.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals

The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals tipoff from Louisville tomorrow night.

Matthew McGavic