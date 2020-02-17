GT Baseball Week 1 Rankings Roundup
Matthew McGavic
The first week of the 2020 college baseball season is in the books, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets opening up the season with a 2-1 record in the Atlanta Challenge. Here is how the Jackets progressed in the 6 major college baseball polls following their over .500 week.
The Week Before:
- Game 1: Jackets Shut Out Peacocks On Opening Day
- Game 2: Jackets Hold Off Bearcats In Day 2 Of Atlanta Challenge
- Game 3: Jackets Suffer First Loss of 2020 Against St. John's
Rankings:
Baseball America:
- 21st (Previous Week: 21st)
- Top Five: 1st - Michigan, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Miami, 4th - Texas Tech, 5th - Vanderbilt
D1Baseball:
- 19th (Previous Week: 19th)
- Top Five: 1st - Miami, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Louisville, 4th - Vanderbilt, 5th - Georgia
USA TODAY:
- 22nd (Preseason)
- No Update Until After Week 3
NCBWA:
- 22nd (Previous Week: 22nd)
- Top Five: 1st - Texas Tech, 2nd - Miami, 3rd - Georgia, 4th - Vanderbilt, 5th - Florida
Perfect Game:
- NR (Previous Week: NR)
- Top Five: 1st - Louisville, 2nd - Vanderbilt, 3rd - Texas Tech, 4th - Arkansas, 5th - Vanderbilt
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:
- 29th (Previous Week: 28th)
- Top Five: 1st - Texas Tech, 2nd - Miami, 3rd - Michigan, 4th - Louisville, 5th - Vanderbilt
