All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

GT Baseball Week 1 Rankings Roundup

Matthew McGavic

The first week of the 2020 college baseball season is in the books, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets opening up the season with a 2-1 record in the Atlanta Challenge. Here is how the Jackets progressed in the 6 major college baseball polls following their over .500 week.

The Week Before:

- Game 1: Jackets Shut Out Peacocks On Opening Day

- Game 2: Jackets Hold Off Bearcats In Day 2 Of Atlanta Challenge

- Game 3: Jackets Suffer First Loss of 2020 Against St. John's

Rankings:

Baseball America:

- 21st (Previous Week: 21st)

- Top Five: 1st - Michigan, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Miami, 4th - Texas Tech, 5th - Vanderbilt

- Full Rankings

D1Baseball:

- 19th (Previous Week: 19th)

- Top Five: 1st - Miami, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Louisville, 4th - Vanderbilt, 5th - Georgia

- Full Rankings

USA TODAY:

- 22nd (Preseason)

- No Update Until After Week 3

NCBWA:

- 22nd (Previous Week: 22nd)

- Top Five: 1st - Texas Tech, 2nd - Miami, 3rd - Georgia, 4th - Vanderbilt, 5th - Florida

- Full Rankings

Perfect Game:

- NR (Previous Week: NR)

- Top Five: 1st - Louisville, 2nd - Vanderbilt, 3rd - Texas Tech, 4th - Arkansas, 5th - Vanderbilt

- Full Rankings

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

- 29th (Previous Week: 28th)

- Top Five: 1st - Texas Tech, 2nd - Miami, 3rd - Michigan, 4th - Louisville, 5th - Vanderbilt

- Full Rankings

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Ranked 55th In 2020 Preseason ESPN FPI

In the first round of FPI rankings for the 2020 season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets find themselves coming in at the 55th spot.

Matthew McGavic

Week 2 Preview: Georgia Southern & Ohio State

The Yellow Jackets continue the college baseball season with their first midweek game of their year and a weekend series against the reigning Big Ten Champions.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Suffer First Loss of 2020 Against St. John's

13 strikeouts and 3 errors contributed to Georgia Tech's first loss of 2020 on the diamond, falling 11-1 to St. John's.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

The Yellow Jackets will be looking to build off the momentum against Louisville last week when they face the Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Here's what to watch for against Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/15/20 vs. Cincinnati

Georgia Tech defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats to move to 2-0 for the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Andy Archer Details First Appearance In Nearly Two Years

Redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer pitched for the first time since 2018, and was a crucial component in today's win over Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Hold Off Bearcats In Day 2 Of Atlanta Challenge

A four-spot in the fifth inning was among the offense for the Jackets that held off a furious late inning rally from Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Three Freshmen Who Could See Early Playing Time In 2020

The Yellow Jackets just signed their highest rank recruiting class since 2007. Who among them could be the first to see the field when toe finally meets leather?

Matthew McGavic

Freshmen Impress On Opening Day

10 underclassmen saw the field on the Jackets' 2020 Opening Day, and their impact on the outcome was felt immediately.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/14/20 vs. Saint Peter's

Georgia Tech began the 2020 college baseball season with a 6-0 shutout over the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

Matthew McGavic