GT Baseball Week 1 Rankings Roundup

The first week of the 2020 college baseball season is in the books, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets opening up the season with a 2-1 record in the Atlanta Challenge. Here is how the Jackets progressed in the 6 major college baseball polls following their over .500 week.

The Week Before:

- Game 1: Jackets Shut Out Peacocks On Opening Day

- Game 2: Jackets Hold Off Bearcats In Day 2 Of Atlanta Challenge

- Game 3: Jackets Suffer First Loss of 2020 Against St. John's

Rankings:

Baseball America:

- 21st (Previous Week: 21st)

- Top Five: 1st - Michigan, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Miami, 4th - Texas Tech, 5th - Vanderbilt

- Full Rankings

D1Baseball:

- 19th (Previous Week: 19th)

- Top Five: 1st - Miami, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Louisville, 4th - Vanderbilt, 5th - Georgia

- Full Rankings

USA TODAY:

- 22nd (Preseason)

- No Update Until After Week 3

NCBWA:

- 22nd (Previous Week: 22nd)

- Top Five: 1st - Texas Tech, 2nd - Miami, 3rd - Georgia, 4th - Vanderbilt, 5th - Florida

- Full Rankings

Perfect Game:

- NR (Previous Week: NR)

- Top Five: 1st - Louisville, 2nd - Vanderbilt, 3rd - Texas Tech, 4th - Arkansas, 5th - Vanderbilt

- Full Rankings

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

- 29th (Previous Week: 28th)

- Top Five: 1st - Texas Tech, 2nd - Miami, 3rd - Michigan, 4th - Louisville, 5th - Vanderbilt

- Full Rankings

